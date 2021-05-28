Daily Media: Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Rent The Runway Board, Elle’s New Editor, Vogue Scandinavia’s Founding Editorial Team, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Laura Puckett is now associate editor at Elle, covering news and culture.

2. Sandra Hagelstam is now shoe expert at Vogue Scandinavia. Joining the founding editorial team, Kristian Haagen is now watch expert, Celine Aagaard is now sustainability expert, Ása Steinars is now nature expert, Marianne Theodorsen is now handbag expert, and Doris Daga is now music expert.

3. Andrew Stanleick is now global CEO of Kylie Jenner’s beauty business and will oversee the management of Kim Kardashian West’s beauty brand.

4. Michele Giacalone is now chief marketing and communication officer at Tod’s.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow is joining the board of directors at Rent The Runway.

6. Design duo Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby are now creative directors at Trussardi.

7. Max McCormack, formerly vice president fashion and lifestyle at JONESWORKS, has founded Max McCormack Marketing & Communications, a global luxury and fashion consultancy.

8. Eileen Arias is now senior vice president at MP-IMC.

9. Max Orloff is now communications director at DLX NYC.

10. Kay Cruz is now account director at LaForce.

11. Rachael Ross is now an account manager in SHADOW’s beauty division.

12. Marc Azzi is now PR coordinator at Ermenegildo Zegna.

Plus!

13. STUDIO BEAUTY is now representing Paula’s Choice.

14. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry line Camille Beinhorn.

15. ASHE Agency is now representing footwear brand Clover.

16. THE CONSULTANCY PR is now representing interior designer Brad Ford ID, along with his entities, Field + Supply and FAIR.

17. Jenelle Hamilton PR is now representing Black Opal Beauty and fashion Fair Cosmetics.

18. MiMi Levine is now representing Neostrata and Voesh.

19. The Creative is now representing TANE Mexico 1942.

20. Lividini & Co. is now representing Rocksbox.

21. mml PR is now representing dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades and her skincare brand Macrene Actives.

22. Chapter 2 is now representing SevenPoint Interiors in its cannabis division.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

