Djerf Avenue and Sofia Richie Grainge team up for special sleepwear capsule

While fans await more intel on Sofia Richie Grainge’s teased clothing line, here’s something to satiate their appetite. The emerging style star has partnered with Matilda Djerf of Djerf Avenue for a six-piece collection of pajamas and loungewear. The line, which is the first-ever collaboration for the Swedish influencer’s brand, nods to the holiday season, with sweet hand-drawn illustrations of Richie Grainge’s dogs and festive bows. Available today, the comfy pieces are part of Djerf Avenue’s popular Go Slow range, and come in the size inclusive brand’s existing range of XXS-3XL. Shop it like it’s hot!

COS is now open in Williamsburg

COS is now sitting pretty in Brooklyn, with the opening of its new Williamsburg store. Located on North 6th, the pop-up is also the first location in America to house some of the brand’s sustainably-minded elements and concepts, while also working with Williamsburg and Brooklyn-based partners to round out the unique experience. To celebrate the ribbon cutting, a launch night was hosted yesterday evening, with cocktails, food from nearby eatery Fulgurances, music by local DJ Lumia Nocito, and a chance to see the space. Among those in attendance were Yvesmark Chery, Karen Huger, Tayshia Adams, Cyrus Veyssi, Karen Blanchard, and many more.

Images: BFA

Staud is opening a Palm Beach store next week

Staud is heading South! On December 5, the LA-based, globally-adored brand will fling open the doors to its new location at The Royal Poinciana in sunny Palm Beach. But wait! There’s more! Staud is also set to open a Boston brick and mortar, at The Superette, the following week, with another location planned for East Hampton in the pipeline for summer 2024. In a release, Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger, co-founder and creative director, said that the decision follows successful pop-ups in the US and the UK, and is a key move in her goal to bring classic, everyday style staples at a contemporary price point to all. Visit the Palm Beach location from 12/5.

Images: CAPEHEART

Is There Still Sex in the City – Candace Bushnell is finding out

There’s a new unscripted show in the works, based on Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell’s book Is There Still Sex in the City?. Variety reports that the program will follow four friends in their fifties as the navigate dating in a busy city (….sound familiar?). Alas, the show will see them trade in said metropolis for the chance to find love in a cozier and slower environment: a country chateau. As per the outlet, the premise will see the quartet trying to find their match in all types of men of all ages and backgrounds. Bunim/Murray Productions is said to begin looking for buyers for the show next month. “We feel that Candace’s brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment,” president Julie Pizzi said, of the ‘real life Carrie Bradshaw’ who’s behind the likes of Lipstick Jungle and The Carrie Diaries. Watch this space!

