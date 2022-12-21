From Tracy Anderson To Dr. Sturm—What’s New At The Colony This Season!

Instagram’s favorite pink-hued hotel is blowing out 75 candles on the proverbial cake. And to celebrate, The Colony has invited a selection of its favorite fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands to join in the fun, with various partnerships and residencies planned for the season. So much to see, so much to do—here’s where you’ll find us over the coming weeks. See you in Pink Paradise!

Dolce & Gabbana

Bringing La Dolce Vita vibes to Palm Beach, Dolce & Gabbana will have a seasonal shop at The Colony Edit, the hotel’s new retail concept, so guests can expect a rotating offering of Resort and Spring ’23 favorites, menswear, jewelry, children’s, home, and couture Alta Moda.

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Hello, glow! Celebrity-adored skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm’s renowned treatments will be available for guests through March 31, 2023, as the brand arrives for a special spa residency. Better yet, high-performance treatments are also available in the comfort of your own hotel room. Heaven!

Asprey

British heritage brand—and favorite of the Royals— Asprey will be popping up through April 2023, bringing its assortment of jewelry, leather, silver, and other luxury goods with them.

Ladurée

Sweet tooth fix sorted! Parisian patisserie Ladurée will make itself known at The Colony, thanks to an adorable mobile cart at the Pink Paradise Café filled with favorites, such as the world-famous macarons. Délicieux!

Champagne À L’EST Rosé x Ashley Longshore

Pioneering female-founded wine company Out East has collaborated with leading contemporary artist Ashley Longshore on a limited-edition rosé champagne to celebrate female empowerment. The partnership will be celebrated with an exclusive launch at The Colony, followed by a show of Longshore’s works next season, all of which were inspired by the iconic hotel.

Tracy Anderson Method

The “TAMily” will be happy to get their muscle-sculpting and endorphin-boosting cardio sweat on as the fitness queen’s signature classes will be hosted on various dates through 2023.

The Colony Edit

The Colony co-owner and CEO Sarah Wetenhall has been busy at work on the highly anticipated The Colony Edit boutique, which will feature apparel, accessories, home décor, and exclusive designs from Vilebrequin, Peter Millar, Smathers & Branson, and Stubbs & Wootton.

TORCH’D by Isaac Boots

Palm Beach staple Isaac Calpito will teach his popular concept TORCH’D on select dates next February and March. Book your spot to see why Kelly Ripa, Jessica Chastain, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Faye Dunaway, and Lucy Liu are loyal fans.

Nick Mele Photography

Photographer Nick Mele has been nicknamed a young Slim Aarons. His work, an ode to the inimitable style and charm of Palm Beach living, will be proudly presented by The Colony from December 6.

DIVE

Painter Katy Ferrarone’s transcendental meditation practice DIVE sounds like the perfect accompaniment to a relaxing getaway. Her method will arrive at The Colony and be on offer from March 2023. We already feel lighter!

Aerin Holiday

Aerin Lauder will once more design this season’s holiday décor, and this time around, she’s launching a limitededition raffia pouch trimmed in Colony Pink, too. Get it while you can

