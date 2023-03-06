The Neiman Marcus Awards close out PFW with a stylish soirée

Signaling the end of the glamorous Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter ’23 schedule, the Neiman Marcus Group threw a suitably stylish soirée for this year’s installment of the annual Neiman Marcus Awards. The dinner and ceremony, which took place at La Suite Girafe, was hosted by the retail group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and honored the achievements of Brunello Cucinelli, Jonathan Anderson, and Amina Muaddi. Since the inception of the awards ceremony, Neiman Marcus Group has honored more than 150 design talents. This time around, Italian luxury titan Brunello Cucinelli received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, creative director of LOEWE, received the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion. And celebrity-adored accessories designer Amina Muaddi was awarded the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. Among those who joined Neiman Marcus Group executives and the honorees for the evening were Rick Owens and Michele Lamy, Margherita Missoni, Rosita Missoni, Sabrina Elba, Lori Harvey, Ashley Park and Paul Forman, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Tina Kunakey, Carolina Cucinelli, Camilla Cucinelli, Albert Ayal, Francis Kurkdjian, Georgina Brandolini, Gilda Ambrosio, Giorgia Tordini, Sidney Toledano, and many more. Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by Noah Cyrus and music by DJ Didi Han.

Images: BFA

Jennifer Lopez is Intimissimi’s new global ambassador

Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez has been announced as the newest face of Italian lingerie and intimates brand, Intimissimi. As part of her fire-emoji new gig, J.Lo is also appearing in the Spring Summer ’23 campaign. Launched worldwide today, the still and video campaign seeks to encourage women to be their strongest, sexiest, most self-aware self—and who better to embody that than Lopez, 53, who takes viewers inside a day in her life for the series. The super star performer revealed that she discovered Intimissimi while on vacanza in Italy last year (ICYMI: Jen and Ben spent their dreamy honeymoon in Lake Como.) Of her newfound obsession, Lopez said: “I love Italy—the people, the fashion, the culture, the food, and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits, and intricate designs. I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively, and strong.” Consider us sold! Discover the new collection here.

Lauren Santo Domingo joins Tiffany & Co. as its first-ever artistic director, home category

High priestess of chic Lauren Santo Domingo has a new role. The Moda Operandi co-founder and chief brand officer has been appointed by Tiffany & Co. to the post of artistic director of the Tiffany Home collection. In her position, LSD will help the historic brand usher in a new era. The first release under her tenure will feature new tabletop collections, including Tiffany Berries, Tiffany T True, Tiffany Wisteria, Tiffany Toile, Tiffany Audubon and Valse Bleue this spring—with a curated selection of product also debuting on modaoperandi.com. Santo Domingo’s inaugural Home presentation will also be celebrated in conjunction with the reopening of the famous Tiffany & Co. flagship on 57th and Fifth. Alexandre Arnault,

executive vice president, product and communications said: “We are excited to see Lauren Santo Domingo infuse our Home collection with her signature style. Lauren is no stranger to luxury and we believe she will bring her impeccable eye and elegance to this important category at Tiffany.”

Victoria’s Secret readies for the return of a revamped fashion show

The all-out entertainment spectacular that is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is reportedly coming back—albeit with a new guise. According to Page Six, the news was announced during a 2022 earnings call on Friday. The show has been on hiatus for the past four years, amid a total overhaul of the lingerie giant’s marketing, campaigns, and company culture. Victoria’s Secret CFO, Timothy Johnson, is reported as saying: “We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year.” In a statement shared with Page Six Style, a Victoria’s Secret rep said the event will double down on the brand’s “commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives” as it continues on its journey to re-evaluate its position in the market. The statement continued: “As we’ve previously shared, our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We’re excited to share more later this year.” Watch this space!

Bob Dylan gets the Celine treatment

Era-defining musician Bob Dylan is the latest name to appear in Celine’s ‘Portrait of a Performer’ series. Captured in Malibu late last year by the luxury brand’s all-round creative force Hedi Slimane, it marks the first time that Dylan, 81, has been shot in a photo series since 2012. The 10-time Grammy Award winner and iconic artist sat for Slimane for the series in December, around the time of Celine’s fashion show takeover at The Wiltern, following in the footsteps of male musicians Julian Casablancas, Paul Banks, and Martin Rev. Who will Slimane turn the camera on next? Answers on a postcard…

Talbots teams up with Dress For Success for the ninth year

The Talbots x Dress For Success partnership is back for the ninth year running. To kick things off, the beloved retailer has launched a ‘butterfly charming cardigan’ to symbolize hope, transformation, and exciting new beginnings—which is exactly the mission of the non-profit. To date, Talbots has raised over $9 million for the life-changing Dress For Success organization, directly helping and empowering over 250,000 get back on their feet and re-enter the workforce. “We have 75 years of history rooted in giving back,” Lizanne Kindler, CEO of Talbots, said. “And more specifically, in supporting women in all aspects of their lives. That is why we are so proud of our long-standing partnership with Dress for Success….This year, we have our beautiful Butterfly Charming Cardigan, which is the perfect metaphor for what DFS stands for – hope, change, positivity, and strength.” The cardigan, as seen below, retails for $89.50/$99.50 and is available from today at Talbots’ 388 retail locations and online with 30% of the net proceeds going to Dress For Success. Furthermore, on March 11, Talbots will host ‘Shop For A Cause Shopping Parties’ at all their locations, with 10% of all net proceeds in store and online going to the organization, while customers will also receive 25% off their full price items as an added incentive to shop for this great cause.

