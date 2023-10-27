A Montauk Institution Pops Up In NYC, Tracy Anderson Returns To The Colony

Tracy Anderson reprises partnership with The Colony Hotel

Heading to picturesque Palm Beach this Q4? Take solace in the fact that you’ll find popular fitness concept Tracy Anderson Method in the Sunshine State, as the namesake creator has announced her return to The Colony Hotel. Anderson will be the famed pink property’s official fitness partner again (following the success of last year), which will see classes pop up at the hotel from November 2 through April 30, 2024. Anderson will also personally host two ViTAlity Week retreat-type experiences at the hotel during that timeframe. The Colony Hotel Tracy Anderson pop-up studio offers 90-minute group classes for all levels led by top TA trainers for $75 per session, and booking is available online now. See you at Swifty’s after!

Common Ground brings Memory Motel to NYC

Montauk favorite Memory Motel is coming to NYC for a limited-time only. The legendary East End dive is joining forces with Common Ground for an East Village pop-up bar open from today through December 31st. The temporary watering hole will take over the two-level bar at 13th Street and 3rd Avenue (formerly home to Ugly Duckling) and serving hours will be Thursday through Monday, including 4AM last call on Saturday and Sunday. According to a spokesperson, you can expect the same vibe as you’d get during the summer season in MTK. Aka, no *bs* lines or reservations, plastic cups after 9PM, “Weenieville” hot dogs, chicken tender towers, and Memory Mondays—the preferred night for the Hampton hospitality crowd to let their own hair down.“I think it’s the perfect time for Memory Motel to enter NYC,” Brian Kenny, owner of Memory Motel, said. “People are excited and ready to have high energy fun without having to spend stupid money on bottle service they don’t have. I’m looking forward to making some new friends, and seeing some familiar Montauk faces. Memory Monday industry night is going to be insane – I can’t wait!”

