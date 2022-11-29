The Daily Front Row’s Joyous, Art-Filled Holiday Issue Is Here!!

And just like that, the Daily’s final issue of the year has arrived. It’s time to give a warm welcome, or should we say bienvenidos, to the Holiday/Miami Art Basel issue and its two glittering cover stars, Shanina Shaik and Sterling ‘Steelo’ Brim. Let’s delve in, shall we?

Inside, we catch up with supermodel mama Shaik about life since welcoming her son, Zai. We also get to know first time Daily cover star, the hilarious and multi-faceted Steelo, an entertainer with a passion for both storytelling and collecting impressive works of art by a diverse array of talent.

And it wouldn’t be the holidays without luxe gift ideas—for him, for her, for YOU! You’ll also find a ‘chic sheet’ to the happenings this week in Miami for Art Basel: what to see, where to eat, who to take note of.

As always, there’s no shortage of intel—from New York to Palm Beach and beyond. Plus! Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle dispatches, holiday hosting, and more. Don’t waste another minute, get inside the pages below: