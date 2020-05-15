Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What is Mary-Kate Olsen asking for in her divorce to Oliver Sarkozy? Their cat, Fuzzy Continued Dental and Health Insurance The Renoir Nothing Correct! Wrong! Continued Dental and Health Insurance Who did Hugo launch a second collection with this week? Robbie Williams John Stamos Liam Payne Anwar Hadid Correct! Wrong! Liam Payne Who is on the cover of the Summer edition of Marie Claire? Dakota Johnson Don Johnson Magic Johnson Lyndon Johnson Correct! Wrong! Dakota Johnson What brand did New Balance collaborate with on a collection? Rebecca Minkoff Cynthia Rowley Ryan Roche Staud Correct! Wrong! Staud What is the name of Stacey Bendet's new App? Creatively Alice + Olivia + Alice Fashion Zone Stacey's Picks Correct! Wrong! Creatively Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz You really need to read The Daily more often. Pretty good, although it wouldn't hurt you to read The Daily a little more often. Chicster coming through! Someone's been keeping up with their Daily. Good for you! Share your Results: Facebook VK

