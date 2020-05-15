Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What is Mary-Kate Olsen asking for in her divorce to Oliver Sarkozy?
Continued Dental and Health Insurance
Who did Hugo launch a second collection with this week?
Liam Payne
Who is on the cover of the Summer edition of Marie Claire?
Dakota Johnson
What brand did New Balance collaborate with on a collection?
Staud
What is the name of Stacey Bendet's new App?
Creatively
Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz
