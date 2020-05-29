Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Who did GUESS collaborate with?
Correct! Wrong!
J Balvin
Naomi Campbell is the new face of...
Correct! Wrong!
Pat McGrath Labs
What European city is going ahead with Fashion Week in August?
Correct! Wrong!
Copenhagen
What model announced she's expecting?
Correct! Wrong!
Romee Strijd
What show has Alison Brod been watching?
Correct! Wrong!
Upload
Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz
You really need to read The Daily more often.
Pretty good, although it wouldn't hurt you to read The Daily a little more often.
Chicster coming through! Someone's been keeping up with their Daily. Good for you!
