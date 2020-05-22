Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What model settled her lawsuit over an Instagram post about the Fyre Festival? Adriana Lima Ashley Graham Kendall Jenner Gigi Hadid Correct! Wrong! Kendall Jenner What Netflix movie did model/actor Luke Eisner star in? The James Dean Story Unorthodox Yentl 2 Tall Girl Correct! Wrong! Tall Girl What iconic retailer announced they are closing forever? Macy's Saks Fifth Avenue The Gap Jeffrey Correct! Wrong! Jeffrey Where is designer Dennis Basso spending quarantine? Bridgehampton Palm Beach Montauk The Upper East Side Correct! Wrong! Bridgehampton, New York What is creative director Rhuigi Villasenor watching on TV lately? Cary Grant movies 90 Day Fiancé Judy Garland movies The View Correct! Wrong! Cary Grant films Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz You really need to read The Daily more often. Pretty good, although it wouldn't hurt you to read The Daily a little more often. Chicster coming through! Someone's been keeping up with their Daily. Good for you! Share your Results: Facebook VK

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.