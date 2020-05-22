Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What model settled her lawsuit over an Instagram post about the Fyre Festival?
Kendall Jenner
What Netflix movie did model/actor Luke Eisner star in?
Tall Girl
What iconic retailer announced they are closing forever?
Jeffrey
Where is designer Dennis Basso spending quarantine?
Bridgehampton, New York
What is creative director Rhuigi Villasenor watching on TV lately?
Cary Grant films
Can You Guess: Fashion News Quiz
You really need to read The Daily more often.
Pretty good, although it wouldn't hurt you to read The Daily a little more often.
Chicster coming through! Someone's been keeping up with their Daily. Good for you!
