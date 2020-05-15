Chic Report

Retrofête Launches E-Commerce Platform

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

Retrofête is launching their first e-commerce this week. The site launches the New York-based womenswear brand’s Spring 2020 collection, “Arcadia,” as well as their popular Gabrielle Robe.  In the coming months, the brand hopes to roll out unique content, editorial videos and photography to provide customers with the full Retrofête experience. Retrofête will be donating 10% of its online sales to the River Fund New York for an indefinite period of time.

Retrofête

 

The brand built their new site in about six weeks after Covid-19 related uncertainty with wholesalers. Brand co-founders, Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, worked closely with their small team to create the site, which has a minimal feel. The indie brand launched in May of 2018. Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez are among the label’s celeb fans.

Retrofête

 

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

