Chiara Ferragni Under Fire For Misleading Post, June Ambrose Exits Puma, Prada’s Big Purchase, and More!

Trouble for Chiara Ferragni

OG Influencer Chiara Ferragni is in the hot seat after Italian watchdog Autorita’ Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) found that she misled consumers with a paid partnership she said would benefit charity. Last year, Ferrangi partnered with Balocco on a holiday cake dubbed the “Pandoro Pink Christmas,” the sales of which, Ferragni promised, would go toward the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin. Balocco only made a $55,000 payment to the hospital months before the Ferragni pandoro was launched and Ferragni made no donations while her companies received 1 million euros — around $1.1 million — for the branding collaboration, regulators said. Ferragni was fined the equivalent of $1.2 million by AGCM for the misleading claims.

Ferragni made a somber apology on Instagram yesterday. “I realized I had made a communication error,” she said. “A mistake that I will treasure in the future, completely separating any charitable activity, which I have always done and will continue to do, from commercial activities,” she said in Italian, according to Google Translate. She has also promised to make a sizable donation to the hospital.

June Ambrose is leaving Puma

June Ambrose will be departing her role as Puma’s creative director for women’s basketball. Ambrose announced her departure on Instagram today and in an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion. “I was able to visually disrupt what the genre of music looked like and I saw a white space to do the same thing in the world of sport,” Ambrose said. “I set out to create something that at the time was new and fresh- product that was both performance and lifestyle at the same time.”

Robert Pattison covers ODDA

ODDA’s latest issue stars Pattison on the cover and is their first issue dedicated to menswear. (Get those ad dollars!) The focal point is Dior Men (Pattison is a brand ambassador) and also features an interview with Kim Jones and journalist Jo-Ann Furniss. The issue also features a chat with Pierre Yovanovitch to discuss his ongoing collaboration with Dior and Alexandre Grimadi–son of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and Dior casting director Shelley Durkan.

The $42 issue can be found HERE.

Prada bought their Fifth Avenue store

Prada got Prada for Christmas! The luxury brand has bought their Fifth Avenue location in New York for a whopping $425 million. After a lengthy legal battle with their landlord and renting in the location since 1997, they completed a cash deal on Tuesday. The space will continue to be their flagship in the city.

