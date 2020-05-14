Moroccanoil Launches $3 Million Recovery Fund to Support Salon Professionals as Doors Reopen

Beauty professionals around the country have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic and Moroccanoil is coming to the rescue for many with a massive recovery fund. The brand has launched a multifaceted $3 million recovery program to help salons and stylists with resources to rebuild their business and provide safe conditions for customers.

They are providing $2.8 million in loyalty and marketing salons globally in the form of station support and backbar products. Loyalty salon partners will now be able to sell Moroccanoil products through their salon’s e-commerce site, which will drive local business support and additional revenue stream.

Moroccanoil is also working with and endorsing the Professional Beauty Association’s Safe Salon Charter, which is working to support the safe return of professionals and customers to salons. The brand has donated 100% of the profits from a virtual shopping event to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund and Beauty Changes Lives.

Additionally they are offering online education and inspiration through their social media channels and Zoom sessions to keep the community connected.

Moroccanoil CEO and board member of the Professional Beauty Association, Jay Elarar is on the task force leading the charge in establishing these new salon guidelines for the industry to safely return to work.

