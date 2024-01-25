Pandora Launches BE LOVE, Layoffs At Business Insider

Pandora launches BE LOVE platform with new campaign

Pandora has brought in some heavyweight talent across fashion and entertainment for its newest focus. BE LOVE showcases the brand’s perennially giftable and wearable items, which shouldn’t be reserved for special occasions only, in a campaign lensed by Craig McDean and Raymond Meier. There’s also a video component, directed by Oscar-nominated Sophia Nahli Allison alongside executive producer and Grammy Award winner Melina Matsoukas set to a re-recorded version of the Bee Gees’ To Love Somebody. Ushering in the campaign, music superstars Chloe and Halle Bailey (who lent their vocals to the aforementioned video) and actress Selma Blair have been officially unveiled as global brand ambassadors. They’re joined in the series by runway legend Sasha Pivovarova, couples Aviana McClish and Colin Alexander and Meghan Collison and Jack Spencer., rising face Jocelyn Corona and friends and models Saiyan Marley, Yumi Nu, Salem Mitchell, and Thara. Catch a glimpse of it below:

Business Insider staff hit with layoffs

Business Insider is restructuring its operations, resulting in the lay offs of 8% of its current staff. The job cuts were announced via an internal memo sent on Thursday morning from CEO Barbara Peng. According to Variety, affected employees will receive a minimum of 13 weeks pay and medical coverage through May 2024. Peng added that the company will offer career coaching sessions, resume reviews, and training on networking, interviewing, and negotiations. Business Insider previously announced in April 2023 that that it was laying off about 10% of staff. Today’s news comes on the heels of uncertainty at Sports Illustrated, where the publication may be forced to let go of all of its staff due to a licensing issue. The Los Angeles Times also slashed its workforce by 20% this month, while Condé Nast employees in the union held a 24-hour walk out this week as hundreds of editors and staff are protesting the company’s handling of proposed job cuts.

