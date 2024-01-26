Daily Media: A New Editor At Marie Claire, And More Of This Week’s Moves To Peruse

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Halie LeSavage is now senior news editor at Marie Claire.

2. Lizzy Wholley, fashion market director at the Wall Street Journal, is leaving the company.

3. Nicola Formichetti is now artistic director at SYKY.

4. Patty Farmer is now chair of the LIM College Board of Directors. Dario Cortes, Ph.D., and Denis Vujovich are also now members of the Board.

5. Pierre La Tour is now chief financial officer at Ferragamo, effective March 18.

6. David Mandler is now senior vice president at Magrino.

7. Alexis Murray-Merriman is now vice president and head of LA office at GO PR.

8. Claire Kelly is now account manager, art & culture at DADA Goldberg.

9. Sierra Goldfarb is now communications coordinator at Clarins.

10. RaeAnn McDonald is now junior account executive at Foundation

11. The Cut has launched Keep It Moving, a new women’s sports section, presented by Team Milk. The vertical will be live through the end of March.

Plus!

13. PURPLE is now representing David Koma.

14. Le CollectiveM is now representing L’Avenue at Saks.

15. Derris is now representing Never Fully Dressed.

16. ICA is now representing Generation Love.

17. RED PR is now representing Victor dE Souza.

18. Karla Otto is now representing Guerlain.

19. Dreamday is now representing Dieux and Glamnetic.

20. SEEN is now representing Living Proof.

21. CLD PR is now representing Oak and Luna.

22. Foundation is now representing Dae.

23. JJBPR is now representing Fragrance Du Bois.

24. BCC.me is now representing DUR DOUX.

25. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty.

26. OGAKI is now representing Hygiene Hero.

27. K3 is now representing ONYX Professional.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.