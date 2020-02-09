The Daily and Lee Host a Blowout Influencer Bash at Fleur Room

On Saturday night, The Daily and Lee hosted a party to celebrate the fashion industry’s top influencers at Fleur Room on the 35th floor of the Moxy hotel in Chelsea.

Notable attendees included Jessica Wang, Charlotte D’Alessio, Victoria Brito, Mariah Strongin, Alex and Keytt Lunqvist, Sophie Sumner, Marc Bouwer, Shannon Mcnulty, Grace Atwood, Krystal Bick, Sarah Bryant, Jimmy Pezzino, Michelle Blashka, Josh Knight and Willow Hand, Gregoria Reyes-Lou, Garrett Swann, Jen Powell, Idalia Salsamendi, Serena Goh, Jonathan Radcliffe, Tania Cascilla, Sophie Bickley, Hilma Amorim Finland, and Ashley Haas.

Illustrator Justin Teodoro was on hand to draw Lee-themed portraits of the guests, who sipped cocktails courtesy of Casamigos and Bib & Tucker Whiskey.

Bumble set up a fun photo booth with giant puffy yellow jackets, boxing gloves, and baseball caps for playing dress-up, while champagne was served in matching yellow champagne flutes throughout the night.

DJ Isaac Hindin-Miller (aka Isaac Likes) played a fantastic set that kept everyone in high spirits as they posed for photos on the step-and-repeat and took in the fantastic city views.

At the end of the night, guests took home Lee and The Daily co-branded gift bags filled with goodies from Lee and Bumble, Saint New York all-natural deodorant, and, of course, the latest issue of The Daily Front Row. There was also a giant trunk filled with products from Kérastase’s new Genesis Collection and pink Daily beanies for all!

Check out more fun photos from the event below.

Special thanks to our incredible partners — Lee, Kérastase, Bumble, Sunglass Hut, Fleur Room, Bib & Tuck, and Casamigos — for making this event such a success.

