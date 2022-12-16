Chic ReportNews

Daily Gift Guide: Party Dresses To Suit Every Taste

by Freya Drohan
Do you hear that sound? It’s the delicate noise of the egg timer sand running out, signaling you to buy your party frock as Q4 reaches a crescendo. If you’re looking at your closet scratching your head and feeling at a loss for what to wear, this is your sign to treat yourself to something special. Add to cart immediately to guarantee delivery before NYE!  

Asymmetric Ruffled Dress, $415, AZ FACTORY via Net-a-Porter

Ella Dress in Jaipur Velvet, $575, Rhode via Elyse Walker

Lilo Embellished Silk Chiffon Dress, $1,195, Retrofête

Elsa Gown in Nude, $599, Alamour The Label

Satin Dress with Feathers, $1,990, LAPOINTE

Adria Dress, $330, Saylor

Barette Dress, $595, Cinq à Sept

Mirrored Disc Chain Halterneck Mini, $259, Karen Millen

Onyx Midi Dress, $799, Rebecca Vallance

Sequin Appliqué Dress, $40, Mango

High Neck Embellished Mini Dress, $145, ASOS Curve

Mila Dress, $289, Georgia Hardinge

Lottie Teal Dress, $675, Nadine Merabi

LouLou Dress, $550, Hellessy

Crystal embellished gown, $1,507, LaQuan Smith via Mytheresa

Silky Star, approx. $408, Queens of Archive

Tie-Dye Cut-out Lurex Maxi Dress, $895, PatBo

Airina Dress in Red, $498, Nana Jacqueline

Florence Silver Gown, $750, Bronx & Banco 

Embroidered Silk Feather Mini, $1,495, Des Phemmes via Moda Operandi 

Off Shoulder Bell Sleeve Mini Dress, $1,695, Magda Butrym

Donna Sequin Wrap Feather Gown, $2,695, NERVI via Neiman Marcus

