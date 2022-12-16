Daily Gift Guide: Party Dresses To Suit Every Taste

Do you hear that sound? It’s the delicate noise of the egg timer sand running out, signaling you to buy your party frock as Q4 reaches a crescendo. If you’re looking at your closet scratching your head and feeling at a loss for what to wear, this is your sign to treat yourself to something special. Add to cart immediately to guarantee delivery before NYE!
Asymmetric Ruffled Dress, $415, AZ FACTORY via Net-a-Porter
Ella Dress in Jaipur Velvet, $575, Rhode via Elyse Walker
Lilo Embellished Silk Chiffon Dress, $1,195, Retrofête
Elsa Gown in Nude, $599, Alamour The Label
Satin Dress with Feathers, $1,990, LAPOINTE
Adria Dress, $330, Saylor
Barette Dress, $595, Cinq à Sept
Mirrored Disc Chain Halterneck Mini, $259, Karen Millen
Onyx Midi Dress, $799, Rebecca Vallance
Sequin Appliqué Dress, $40, Mango
High Neck Embellished Mini Dress, $145, ASOS Curve
Mila Dress, $289, Georgia Hardinge
Lottie Teal Dress, $675, Nadine Merabi
LouLou Dress, $550, Hellessy
Crystal embellished gown, $1,507, LaQuan Smith via Mytheresa
Silky Star, approx. $408, Queens of Archive
Tie-Dye Cut-out Lurex Maxi Dress, $895, PatBo
Airina Dress in Red, $498, Nana Jacqueline
Florence Silver Gown, $750, Bronx & Banco
Embroidered Silk Feather Mini, $1,495, Des Phemmes via Moda Operandi
Off Shoulder Bell Sleeve Mini Dress, $1,695, Magda Butrym
Donna Sequin Wrap Feather Gown, $2,695, NERVI via Neiman Marcus
