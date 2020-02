Nicole Miller is giving you front row access to her Fall 2020 show, by way of a livestream! Last season, Miller tapped five supermodels to walk her runway. Will she have any similar surprises in store this time around? Find out for yourself, and catch the legendary New York designer’s runway presentation live at 4pm EST today.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.