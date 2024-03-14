Lure Fishbar Celebrates 20 Years, Stars Turn Out To Support Paul Simon

Lure reeled in a fashionable crowd for its 20th anniversary

Some 300 New York notables headed to the famed Lure Fishbar on the corner of Mercer and Prince on Tuesday evening to raise a glass of champers (or a spicy marg or two) to restaurateur John McDonald’s beloved subterranean Soho eatery. Partygoers feasted on signature Lure sushi rolls, bites of spicy tuna crispy rice, and mini Bash burgers, while DJ Kieren Taylor kept the vibes immaculate at the yacht-style space until late. Among the room enjoying the milestone moment were Ann Dexter-Jones, Jennifer Fisher, Candace Bushnell, Maye Musk, Cynthia Rowley, Nicole Miller, Bianca Jebbia, Jaimie Alexander, Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman Fallis, Carlos Quirate, Gustaf and Tracy Demarchelier, Henrik Lundqvist, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Scott Sartiano, Nelly Moudime, Sean Lennon, Sophie Elgort, Will Cotton, and Zani Gugelmann. Congrats!

Images: BFA

A star-studded screening of In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon

Guests gathered at the DGA Theater & The Pool last night to join legendary chart-topper Paul Simon for a special screening of the MGM+ docuseries, In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon. A must-watch for music fans, the two-part biography, from Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, is a painstakingly-detailed foray into the life and work of the songwriter and singer, both through the lens of his phenomenally-successful solo career and his long partnership with Art Garfunkel as the duo Simon & Garfunkel. After the screening, attendees were also treated to a conversation between Gibney and Simon, moderated by Stephen Colbert, before enjoying the scenes at the after party. Among the crowd were Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, Marlo Thomas, Rupert Friend and Aimee Mullins, Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine, Carla Gugino, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Mathis, Aidan Quinn and Elizabeth Bracco, David Rasche, Laila Robins, Eric Stoltz, Zoe Winters, Bart Freundlich, Josh Hamilton, Richard Kind, Marc Shaiman, Ben Shenkman, Danny Strong and Caitlin Mehner, Julie Taymor, Candace Bushnell, Peter Cincotti, Joanna Coles, Ezra Edelman, Tovah Feldshuh, Johnathan Fernandez, Valerie Simpson, Sophie Sumner, Tara Westwood, Daniel Benedict, Edie Brickell, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and head of MGM+, Michael Wright.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon will air on MGM+ as a two-part docuseries on March 17 and March 24.

Images: BFA

