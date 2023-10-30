Casamigos brings Halloween to Beverly Hills

Who wasn’t at the star-studded Casamigos costume bash on Saturday night in Beverly Hills? The hottest ticket in town for Halloween weekend saw Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford channel their inner Sandy and Danny from Grease, while Kaia Gerber donned a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick to complement her beau Austin Butler as Andy Warhol. Paris Hilton did her best Britney impression, in homage to her close friend’s Toxic airline stewardess look. Jessica Alba also honored Britney in the now-iconic video by wearing a diamond-studded bodysuit. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out together for the first time in a while, as Kill Bill’s Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari. Also in attendance were Presley Gerber, Justin Bieber, Margot Robbie, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tobey Maguire, Victoria Justice, David Spade, Tyga, Saweetie, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Jackson, Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Glen Powell, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Lauren Conrad, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Chord Overstreet, Charlotte McKinney, Sara Sampaio, Rachel Zoe and Roger Berman, Robin Thicke, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Alfie Allen, Finneas O’Connell, Peter Dundas, Liza Koshy, Ashley Madekwe, Kelly Sawyer, Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson, Josie Canseco, Scarlett Leithhold, Jenna Dewan, Carly Steel, Rachel Lindsay, Inanna Sarkis and Matthew Noszka, Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber, and many, many more. Cheers!

Images: Getty

BOOM Halloween, hosted by Evan Mock and Badius

On Friday, creatives, art world insiders, fashion tastemakers, and content creators merged for a fright night fête hosted by Evan Mock and Badius. BOOM at The Standard, High Line’s annual bash followed the theme Rotten, which saw the normally picture-perfect venue transformed into a less desirable and rather decaying and depraved playground, complete with rotten cornucopias for good measure. DJ Hank Korsan was enlisted for dancefloor-filling duty, and guests sipped on Bacardi cocktails until late. Ella Emhoff, Emira D’Spain, Simon Huck, Olivia Ponton, LaQuan Smith, Willa Bennett, Lily Chee, Alex Consani, Gabi DeMartino, Tyrell Hampton, Ruby Lyn, Selah Marley, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Sophie Sumner were among those in attendance.

Images: BFA

The Frankie Shop x Unemployed celebrate at Holiday Bar

No, you weren’t tripping walking around the West Village on Saturday night. Or….maybe you were, alas, yes you really did see dozens upon dozens of Mia Wallace doppelgängers. The occasion? ‘A Very Mia Wallace Halloween’ at Holiday Bar restaurant on Downing Street, whereby no shortage of notables from the worlds of art, fashion, and culture dusted down white shirts and black wigs to become their very best Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction alter egos for the night. Among the crowd, sipping Jagermeister and showing off their best Mia Wallace dance moves, were Aubrey Plaza, Awkwafina, Natasha Lyonne, Teddy Quinlivan, Vanessa Kirby, Kyle Hotchkiss-Carone, Cecile Winckler, Dev Hynes, Gaelle Drevet, Gina Gershon, Sophie Tabet, Gray Sorrenti, Hanne Gabe, Lucien Smith, Silvia Prada, Lorenza Izzo, Paul Rabil, and Travis Bennett.

Images: BFA

Bonpoint & Ladurée host a ‘French Halloween Fête’

Stylish moms Sarah Hoover and Charlotte Groeneveld and their kids were joined by chicsters of all ages on Sunday as they co-hosted a cute day out with Bonpoint and Ladurée. The fun-filled Halloween celebration included everything from face painting and candy bag decorating to corn hole, mummy bowling, mini golf, a magic show, arts and crafts, and more. Meanwhile, adult chaperones enjoyed festive cocktails and the patisserie’s famous macarons as they snapped pictures at the photo booth. Kids at heart!

Images: BFA

The Blindman’s Ball

Meanwhile in Brooklyn….. preeminent party throwers MATTE Projects took over The Weylin in Williamsburg for The Blindman’s Ball. Taking inspiration from a mythical night once put on at Webster Hall over a century ago by Marcel Duchamp, Beatrice Wood, and Henri Pierre Roche to toast to their short-lived yet influential magazine, organizers supplied a moodboard rife with Dadaesque and Surrealist costume ideas for attendees to delve into. The night of neo-classical grandeur at the former Williamsburg Savings Bank also incorporated a performance by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem and a DJ set by Isabelle Massenet.

Images: Courtesy

