Get To Know Model And Influencer Olivia Caputo

Meet Tampa, Florida-native Olivia Caputo, who has found her feet as one of the city’s most in-demand content creators. Always turned out impeccably in a major outfit with a smile even bigger, she’s a valued friend of the Daily’s and we thought it was about time we got to know a little more about the bright-eyed dreamer and determined soul behind the glossy Instagram feed. Here’s what you need to know…

What’s your backstory?

I studied Media/Communications at Florida State University. I had a couple of television internships and my first job in NYC was at POPSUGAR. I have always loved digital content in all forms!

What year did you decide to start creating content?

I don’t even know! I feel like as a person who is on the brink of millennial and Gen Z [brackets], I have always been creating content! However, it didn’t become a full-time job for me until 2018.

Did you always plan to be based in NYC?

My dreams of becoming a full-time influencer, content creator, and beyond brought me here. I have known from a very young age that I was meant for the city. When I realized the potential of what I had started building on social media, I found a part-time job at POPSUGAR to move up here to pursue my dreams. And it was the best decision I ever made.

What’s your favorite thing about what you do?

Meeting the most amazing people. I am constantly surrounded by driven, intelligent, and hardworking people in this industry. You are who you surround yourself with, and I am very fortunate to have met so many incredible people who motivate me to be the best version of myself every day.

What are some ‘pinch me’ moments?

Attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards is always such a pinch-me event! At this past FMAs, I was just seats away from Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee, and so many other incredible women that I have looked up to for years!

What’s an average day for you?

I wish I knew!! Every day is so different for me. I would say a perfect day for me consists of Pilates in the morning, meetings during the afternoons, photoshoots during golden hour, and fun events with my favorite brands in the evenings.

Personal style formula?

Right now, I really love neutral tones with a pop of color here or there. My favorite way to use color is in my shoes or handbag. You can never go wrong with layers of gold jewelry either!

Most worn items in your closet?

The TikTok-famous Zara jeans are truly worth the hype and I wear mine all the time. I also love my Blank NYC faux leather pants for any occasion.

Tell us about this shoot you’ve shared.

Marina Williams of Marina Williams Photography is one of my dear friends from college. When we were attending FSU, we would shoot together all the time. This was when Marina was studying Photography and I was starting to grow my Instagram. Looking back at our old work together makes us laugh, but it’s also extremely heartwarming to see how far we have both come. For this shoot, I flew out to Utah to visit her and she always plans the most epic shoot concepts and locations. It’s awesome because not only are we creating incredible photos together, I am also getting the grand tour of Utah landscapes! These two shoots were at the Little Sahara Sand Dunes and canyons in Spanish Fork. Marina is truly the most talented photographer I have ever worked with and she is also an amazing friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA CAPUTO (@olivia_caputo)

What’s one thing people would be surprised to know about you?

I have two rods and 22 screws in my spine; I had spinal fusion surgery to correct scoliosis in 2012.

What’s the biggest dream you still want to achieve?

I want to grow my modeling career and have the opportunity to be the face of one of my favorite brands. I also want to become a correspondent on E! News for special events and shows.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.