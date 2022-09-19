All The Party People Of NYFW—What They Did, What They Wore, Where They Went—Part Two!

NYFW parties are BACK, baby! Here’s where everyone’s been…part two!

Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and more attend Foo and Foo after party

It all goes down at Boom Boom Room. Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, Jordan Barrett, Fernando Casablancas, Luisa Opalesky, Luke Gilford, and Shaun Ross were among the party people who flocked to the after show party of Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Foo & Foo label. Those in attendance enjoyed sliders and fries as they took in the unrivaled views from The Standard High Line, while DJ Avalon Lurk spun ’til the early hours. On camera duty, adding a sense of “partying like the good ole days”? None other than Cobrasnake…

Harper’s Bazaar x Rose Inc dinner

Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr and Amyris Studios chief content officer Joe Zee hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the first anniversary of Rosie Hunington-Whiteley’s cosmetics and skincare line, Rose Inc. Nasr and Zee were joined by the company’s president and CEO Caroline Hadfield at mouth-watering West Village eatery Don Angie for the celebration, welcoming a host of the city’s most notable beauty editors, experts, and content creators. Save a deconstructed lasagne roll for us!

Richie Akiva hosts Puma Futrograde after party at Cipriani—and the after after party at The Ned

Undoubtedly a buzzy, buzzy, buzzy event of the week, with hordes of people gathering outside to catch an A list sighting, was the Puma Futrograde show. Following the immersive and grand scale production, all that was left to do was party and watch the performance by Skepta. Hospitality guru Richie Akiva hosted the Puma Futrograde after party at Cipriani, where the show had taken place, toasting to models including Imaan Hammam, Winnie Harlow, and Jasmine Sanders who had walked the show. The beauties were later spotted shaking tail feathers on the dance floor at The Ned Nomad, as Akiva transported the soirée uptown to his new venture. Also in attendance were G Eazy, Christian Combs and Justine Sky, Jared Leto (in a full Gucci ‘fit, no less) Kenny Hamilton, Kyle Kuzma, Bun B, Sandra Shehab, Rhuigi Villasenor, and Josie Cansecco.

The Blonds x Amrezy PrettyLittleThing after party

Raising a glass to their epic runway show, The Blonds’ David and Philippe Blond hot footed it to Magic Hour Rooftop Bar at Moxy Times Square with Amrezy to party the night away. The design duo were also celebrating the beauty collab with Amrezy PrettyLittleThing, which had debuted at the show. Among those in the crowd were Amber Wang, Ashlee Keating, Carmen Carrera, Garrett Clayton, Gigi Robinson, Nico Greetham, and Olivia Giannella.

REVOLVE presents (& celebrates!) REVOLVE Gallery

REVOLVE’s inaugural Designer Fête, hosted by co-CEOs Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas and chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, brought the likes of designers Peter Dundas, Kim Shui, Aya Muse’s Tina Rodiou, Santa Brands’ Yana Stanislavska, Ciara, Andrea Iyamah, Elsa Hosk, and more out to mingle with editors, stylists, models, and industry insiders. Among those who stopped by the multi-day celebration were Madison Utendahl and Kelsey Merritt in HELSA by Elsa Hosk, Lala Anthony in Dundas x REVOLVE, Lais Ribeiro in Aya Muse, Tezza Barton in Andrea Iyamah, Cindy Mello in LITA by Ciara, as well as Marjon Carlos, Danielle and Gabrielle Prescod, Nora Milch, Fiffany Luu, Nikki Ogunnaike, Mirror Palais designer Marcelo Gaia, Aoki Lee Simmons, Sophia Culpo, Lauren Ireland, Marianna Hewitt, Duckie Thot, and more. Below, catch a glimpse at who joined in the fun at The Ned Nomad on night one.

