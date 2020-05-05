Chic Report

15 Retro Videos Showing We’ll Do Anything to Look Absolutely Fabulous

by Tangie Silva
written by Tangie Silva
Joanne Dainton in Hair Personality (still courtesy British Pathé)

Nostalgia is the word du jour as we count the days of self-isolating, no? Well, for this editor it certainly is! I went on an old skool tutorials binge. There’s countless beauty videos spanning from Hollywood actresses’ morning routines to no nonsense tutorials for ladies joining the Women’s Army Corps. Here’s a hilarious selection over the decades for your quarantine pleasure. Caution: they get addictive!

1. Daily Beauty Rituals (1937)

2. Where To Put the Accent: Hollywood Eyebrow Tutorial (1938)

3. Glamour Girl Workout (1940s)

4. Good Grooming for Girls (1946)

5. Vintage Workout Technology (1950s)

6. The Clean Look (1951)

7. Beauty Hints (1957)

8. Girls, Girls, Girls (1960s)

9. Space Age Hair Fashions (1962)

10. Beatnik Beauty Transformation (1963)

11. Hair Personality (1964)

12. Salad Beauty Treatment (1968)

13. Why Not Be Beautiful? (1969)

14. Makeup & Hair Tutorial for Army Girls (1970)

15. Natural Makeup Tutorial by Barbara Daly for The Body Shop (1980s)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Tangie Silva is the VP of Operations & Managing Editor of Daily Front Row Inc. and is always on the beauty beat. She's been with the company since it's inception in 2003...and apparently is never leaving.

You may also like

10 Sneakers for Your Isolation Workouts and...

7 Facial Exercises To Workout That Homebound...

8 Vintage Supermodel Workout Videos You Absolutely...

Editor’s Pick: LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza Fragrance

Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo

10 Beauty Products So Gorgeous You’ll Never...

Editor’s Pick: 111Skin Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial...

10 Sheet Masks To Experiment With At...

6 Fitness Experts Share Easy and Effective...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.