A Celebration Of Rihanna Slaying The Met Gala Red Carpet

Since we won’t be having a Met Ball tonight (whomp!), we can still be nostalgic and look back at some of our favorite looks from galas gone by. Every year I’m most excited to see what Rihanna (along with her stylist, Mel Ottenberg) brings to the steps of The Met. Here’s a look back at Ri’s greatest moments and her evolution over the years.

1. 2007 saw baby Ri in a white gown with silver embellishment by Georges Chakra. Please note the black gloves. Ahead of her time! That’s my supermarket look now.

2. 2011’s look was black lace Stella McCartney gown for the wildly successful, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibition. I cant get past the Ariel from The Little Mermaid hair.

3. Now we’re talking! She also turned to Stella McCartney for 2014’s “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibition. All. About. The. Body.

4. 2012 (where did the time go?) saw Ri in a Tom Ford number for the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” exhibition.

5. This 2017 unforgettable Comme des Garçons look, straight off the Fall 2016 runway, is one of the Gala’s most daring and memorable looks EVER for the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” exhibition. It doesn’t look particularly comfortable, but it was considered an architectural wonder.

6. Another unforgettable moment was 2018’s a jewel-encrusted, pope-inspired Margiela lewk for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” exhibition. Amen! Makes me wonder what she would have worn to last year’s “Camp” exhibition that she skipped.

7. And the winner is…the dress that spawned a million Memes! 2015 saw Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Chinese designer Guo Pei, complete with a golden headpiece for the “China: Through the Looking Glass” exhibition. That cape!!! Long live the Met Ball Queen.

