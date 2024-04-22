Carolina Herrera’s Sleek Club Elixir Soirée Takes Over Silencio

Are you a Good Girl, or a Bad Boy? That was the question posed by Carolina Herrera on Thursday night, when chicsters flocked after dark to celebrate the brand’s new Elixir editions of the two signature fragrances with creative director Wes Gordon.

Both scents filled the new Manhattan outpost of Parisian nightclub Silencio, complete with slick red neon lighting. Mirrored VIP rooms with red velvet couches provided a plush enclave for guests, who could also visit a gilded vanity station to test Herrera’s lipsticks and balms. The venue’s backlit bar was even lined with Good Girl’s pump and Bad Boy’s lightning bolt-shaped bottles in place of liquor bottles, providing added ambience for sipping themed cocktails—and snagging a Club Elixir matchbook or two.

Ruby Aldridge, Richie Shazam, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Va$htie kept the crowd dancing all night long with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Cassie, and more across their DJ sets. To keep the party going, QR codes with links to their Club Elixir playlist were included in guests’ Herrera-red gift bags.

Who was there? Karlie Kloss, Wes Gordon, Josh Upshaw, Avantika, Pat Cleveland, Garrett Neff, Katerina Tannenbaum, Madeline Brewer, Meredith Duxbury, Emely Moreno, Chloe King, Charlotte Groenveld, Kathryn Gallagher, SouKeyna Diouf, Matthew Cancel, Dylana Suarez, Natalie Suarez, Igee Okafor, Daria Stroukous, Lameka Fox, Chris Turk, Selah Marley, Ava Dash, Kelsey Merritt, and more were out and about, ensuring Herrera’s party was fun and fashionable. Trés chic!

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.