Miley Cyrus Shot and Styled Her WSJ. Magazine Cover

The media world is keeping celebs busy during quarantine. The latest to DIY her own cover is Miley Cyrus who shot and styled herself for WSJ. Magazine’s June digital cover. Inside she chats with contributor Derek Blasberg about her new “TV show,” which is her daily Instagram Live from her Calabasas, California home. She’s been chatting up everybody from Elizabeth Warren to Reese Witherspoon while self-isolating.

Here are a few highlights from the interview:

On the guest that made her wear linen: “Oh, my God! With Elizabeth Warren, I was so nervous I even put on a nice linen blouse. I don’t even own a friggin’ blouse! Everything in my closet is studded or leather or latex, honey. So I’m going through my damn closet, like, ‘What am I going to wear to interview the friggin’ senator?’ That was my main stress, of course. How am I going to serve political realness? But a lot of the time it’s been important for me to be wearing what everyone else is wearing at home. I’m in my sweatpants and a topknot, just like everyone else. I’ve only washed my hair twice for the show: once for Elton John and once for Senator Warren.”

Booking the show: “I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs! This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years. I ended up thinking, ‘Shit, I might as well send one to Reese Witherspoon. She’s probably not going to answer, but OK.’ And then she answered and said she would love to give me a couple minutes. That was awesome. [I did that] with people that I knew and people that I didn’t know.”

What she’s up to: “I’m so involved in the show—writing the intro, writing the questions and making sure I know all the information about the guests—I didn’t have a lot of time to look at the way that the press was receiving it. I only knew my community was finding peace in it. Selena Gomez DM’ed me and said, ‘I love what you’re doing with this platform; I’m so inspired. I’d love to talk about my story and talk about mental health.’”

Her current situation: “This isn’t COVID-19, what I’m experiencing. My life has been pushed on pause, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people. I’m sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn’t compare.”

On how she’s coping being away from her family: “My mom [manager Tish Cyrus] and I pretty much FaceTime from the minute I’m awake until I’m asleep. I love that she has nothing to do; so she has to just sit with me every moment, which is like the good old days! My dad [singer, songwriter and actor Billy Ray Cyrus] had two BlackBerrys: He said two BlackBerrys equal an iPhone, which is not true. So we mailed my dad an iPhone that was already set up that only has one button, which is FaceTime, on the home screen.”

Her new music: “Yeah, I kind of finished my record and I was ready to go to all these festivals, but it’s hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time. But I made a record that’s kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday Tiger King haircut. This was to go with the new music, but now I’m rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.”

