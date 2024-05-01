Maya Rudolph strikes a pose as Town & Country’s May covergirl

Very T&C! Maya Rudolph is Town & Country‘s latest covergirl, fronting the magazine’s May issue in a shoot by Ruven Afanador. For the occasion—and its luxe modern editorial—Rudolph is styled by Rebecca Grice in an array of outfits by Valentino, Max Mara, Nili Lotan, Willy Chavarria, Balenciaga, Christian Siriano, and Norma Kamali. In the accompanying cover story by Jessica Pressler, Rudolph delves into her role as a billionaire’s divorcée in the hit Apple TV+ show Loot, as well as her memories from Saturday Night Live, work ethic, co-launching a production company, and how she chooses her comedic roles.

“I think half the stuff I did is because a friend said, ‘Will you come and do this?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, that sounds fun,'” Rudolph says. “I never really knew what direction I was going to go in. I still don’t want to know. I want it to be informed by what I’d like to do, as opposed to what I’m supposed to do. I think that’s when it’s the most fun and the most alive.”

All imagery: Ruven Afanador/Courtesy of Town & Country

Banana Republic taps Taylor Hill for sunlit Summer 2024 campaign

Taylor’s back! Taylor Hill has taken center stage in Banana Republic’s Summer 2024 campaign. Shot by Josh Olins, the imagery finds Hill with a model crew—including Ibby Sow, Marlon Teixeira, and Melodie Vaxelaire—in Mérida, Mexico. For the occasion, the exploration-themed campaign features the group exploring Mérida’s streets, beaches, and surrounding nature while basking in the sunshine. All are dressed Banana Republic’s latest collection, which features linen, cotton, and open-knit sets, midi and maxi dresses, polos, shorts, and tops, as well as men’s suiting, button-downs, cashmere sweaters and separates in a palette of blue, white, black, pink, yellow, and green. The full line is now available in Banana Republic’s retail stores and website.

“It was so great to see the shoot unfold,” said Hill. “The intention behind Banana Republic’s styling was really interesting, and it was great to see everyone’s vision come together as we traveled from location to location across the city of Mérida, Mexico.”

All imagery: Josh Olins/Courtesy of Banana Republic

Zendaya and Law Roach release Challengers editorial on Instagram

Fever around Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and its fashionable cast have reached an all-time high—so much that Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) is getting her own magazine! Law Roach tapped Zendaya to model as Tashi in a new editorial for the fictional Challengers magazine on social media. For the occasion, the star poses in elegant outfits from Erdem, Longchamp, Anna Sui, Vivienne Westwood, Meruert Tolegen, Annie’s Ibiza, and Hui, accented by Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry from Bulgari. You can now discover the glamorous editorial shoot on Roach’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

SZA releases new sunglasses edit with QUAY Australia

QUAY Australia’s latest celebrity collaborator is none other than SZA. The Grammy Award-winning musician has released a new edit of its Spring 2024 collection, complete with a campaign titled “Sides of SZA.” Standout styles within the range include aviator, rimless, oval, rectangular, and oversized shield sunglasses in hues of black, brown, taupe, and peach. Inspired by confidence and individuality, the lineup emphasizes shades that fit a wide range of tastes from glam to edgy. QUAY’s full SZA Edit, which retails from $65 to $105, can be found now on its website.

“When I think of QUAY, I think; confident, playful, and stylish,” said SZA. “This edit with QUAY has been an incredible opportunity to partner on. Self-expression is in our nature—I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.