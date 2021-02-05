Editor’s Pick: Dannijo Launches Demi-Fine Jewelry

What: If you’re a fan of Dannijo’s category-defining costume pieces, you’ll love the latest. For the first foray into demi-fine jewelry, the brand opted to launch nine, 1990s supermodel-esque hoops, necklaces, and bracelets. With names like Brinkley and Hutton, it’s clear to see that timeless and iconic style is the order of the day.

Who: The all-encompassing accessories and lifestyle brand founded by sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder needs no introduction—having been a go-to for eye-catching statement styles for some 12 years. The duo are constantly reinventing the offering and adding layers to the business too. Most recently, think: sweats, slips, and DIY kits for moms!

Why: Straight up, it’s an entry-level and more affordable way to invest in 14k gold-plated staples that will become a part of your forever rotation. We’ve got our eyes on the chunky hoops—which will look just as good in the warmer months as they will come the next holiday season.

Where: dannijo.com

How much: from $95