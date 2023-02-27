Editor’s Pick: SORU Jewelry Silver Heart Earrings

What: Valentine’s Day might have come and gone, but we’re keeping the loved-up vibes floating 365 days a year with these eye-catching heart-shaped ear baubles from SORU.

Who: SORU means sisters in Sicilian, and that’s the exact heritage England-based duo Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle look to when designing their offering. As well as their Sicilian roots, the siblings celebrate Turkish artisans, employing individuals in the country to ethically hand-craft each item. After exploding in popularity in the UK, the sisters launched their brand stateside late last year—and if you haven’t already seen it on influencers all over your feed, you’re about to.

Why: Each SORU piece is sustainable—the brand does not mass produce its creations, focusing instead on quality manufacturing with both its attainably priced (under $200) offering and its fine jewelry collection, which uses solid gold, opals, diamonds, sapphires, and more. We certainly have fallen for these dangling earrings, which feature three hearts linked together, encrusted with sparkling clear and opal crystals and decorated with a baroque pearl gemstone in each centre. Who cares if February 14 is another year away, these are the perfect piece to buy someone in your life to remind them of your love…or for yourself! Not that you even need an excuse to self-gift something sparkly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soru Jewellery (@sorujewellery)

Where: sorujewelry.com

How much: $210

