Designer Spotlight: The LaQuan Smith Crib Sheet

Over the next few weeks we’ll be featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. First up is it boy LaQuan Smith, who has become a celeb favorite and industry darling. His team fills us in on everything you need to know!

Founded: 2013

Creative director: LaQuan Smith

Brand vibe: An incredibly sexy and confident women who dresses for the moment.

Celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Meg The Stallion.

Fall 2021 preview: A modern approach to suiting.

Memorable moments: Jennifer Lopez wearing our off the shoulder catsuit to her American Music Awards performance.

Vision board: To build our wholesale business internationally.

Instagram handle: laquan_smith

What’s ahead for the brand? Many exciting collaborations.

Where can we find? FWRD, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Webster, and The Kingdom.

