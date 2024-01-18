MCM taps Cara Delevingne for Spring Summer 2024 campaign

She’s back! Cara Delevingne returns to the spotlight as the new face of German luxury fashion house MCM. The English supermodel and actress is joined in the imagery by South Korean model Xu Meen, both lensed by the legendary Craig McDean. The photographer isn’t the only fashion industry stalwart involved in the campaign’s creative either, with Karl Templer enlisted as stylist, Fabien Baron as creative director, Pat McGrath on glam duty, and Guido Palau in charge of hair. The theme focuses on mavericks who march to the beat of their own drum, and there could be no better poster child than the fiercely individual Delevingne. “I was honored when MCM asked me to star as their first ‘Maverick,’” she said. “I’ve long admired MCM for their bold and rebellious spirit, and it’s exciting to be included in their next chapter.”

Penelope Cruz covers ELLE

ELLE’s February issue is hot off the press, with Oscar-winning star Penelope Cruz on the cover. The Spanish screen sensation talks about her lengthy career as she readies to turn 50, including her latest role as Laura Ferrari in the biopic about the iconic car company. Cruz opens up to author Sloane Crosley about being more selective, protecting her two children from the public eye, and teases her upcoming projects, which include a movie musical and a Nancy Meyers movie that she hopes will happen. On the subject of age and the scrutiny that actresses will always face, she wisely says: “I don’t worry about that…Because people have been asking me about age since I was twentysomething. I was more bothered then than now. Now it makes more sense, to discuss turning 50. It’s a huge, beautiful thing, and I really want to celebrate that with all my friends. It means I’m here and I’m healthy, and it’s a reason to have a party. But when I was 25, they would ask me these psychotic questions, things you would not believe, and the only weapon I would have was not to answer. Even now, on the red carpet, when they shout to ‘Turn around,’ I always pretend I didn’t hear what they said.” See the full feature, styled by Alex White and lensed by Zoey Grossman right here.

Erewhon collaborates with Gisele on new smoothie

California’s cult wellness emporium has linked up with supermodel Gisele Bundchen on a mouthwatering new $19 smoothie that reportedly tastes like a PB&J. Following in the footsteps of collaborations with Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Olivia Rodrigo, Bundchen’s limited-edition 100% organic ‘Giselderberry Boost’ beverage will bring together nutrient rich ingredients that she personally swears by. Think: plant-based vanilla protein, coconut milk, açai, banana, almond butter, coconut meat, collagen, dates, lucuma, and more. A portion of proceeds will also go to Rodale Institute, a nationwide non-profit focused on regenerative farming. Not in LA to get your hands on your own at the mecca? Fear not—the 43-year-old revealed she’s working on a cookbook filled with easy, economical recipes for the whole family, which is available to pre-order now. Get that glow!

AERIN x Pottery Barn Kids is out now

Fans of Aerin Lauder, rejoice. Lauder’s namesake luxury lifestylebrand, AERIN, has unveiled its first-ever partnership in the children’s home furnishings market. Perfect for future tastemakers! Lauder has joined forces with Pottery Barn Kids on an oh-so-sweet collection of decor, textiles, baby gifts, wall murals, bedding, and furniture for nurseries and bedrooms for tots, all inspired by her own experience of motherhood. The mom-of-two reflected on personal memories, which comes through in standout items like the illustrated Giraffe Rocker and a musical Snow Globe. The line is available from today, with prices starting at $20. Happy decorating!

