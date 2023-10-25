More Intel On Kylie Jenner’s Khy, Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Hommegirls, Prada’s Holiday Campaign, SIR Launches Jewelry, And More!

Kylie Jenner wins WSJ. Magazine’s Brand Innovator of the Year; drops more details about Khy

Since sending the internet into meltdown yesterday with a cryptic update about her upcoming brand Khy, much has been rumored about Kylie Jenner’s new passion project. Those whispers were put to bed today with a tell-all interview with WSJ. Magazine, as the publication also gets set to honor the 26-year-old with its Brand Innovator of the Year at its annual Innovators Awards in New York City next week. Jenner sat down with fashion director Rory Satran ‘on the q.t’ during Paris Fashion Week recently, showcasing what’s to come from the label. As predicted, it is being developed with Emma and Jens Grede (who are behind Skims and Good American) and the pieces will be inspired by the mom-of-two’s own fashion rotation. News flash though: everything will be priced under $200 and sizes will run between XXS-4X. Momager Kris Jenner is also a co-founder, and Khy will feature different guest designers and concepts throughout the year. The first drop, already teased on Instagram and via a website, offers black faux leather pieces (like the much-talked-about and widely-shared trench coat post) and base layers, created in collaboration with edgy design duo Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Berlin-based brand Namilia. In the words of Satran, it’s “very Mad Max meets 1980s Thierry Mugler. It’s the wardrobe of a biker babe during the apocalypse—who happens to have internet access and a Pilates-toned body.” If this sounds like you, better sign up for updates on Khy.com.

See Jenner’s cover of WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovator’s Issue, photographed by Cass Bird, below:

Hommegirls reveals Volume 10

Thakoon Panichgul’s biannual publication Hommegirls has released its Fall/Winter 2023 issue, with six cover stars. First up: Tracee Ellis Ross, photographed by Martine Syms and interviewed by the designer and editor in chief himself. In the feature, the Renaissance woman and style star discusses clothing as armor, the importance of self-expression, working in magazines, and her mom’s surprising nonchalance towards fashion, all while bringing the mag into her enviable closet to showcase some of her prized vintage pieces. The issue is out on newsstands November 1, with additional covers featuring of the moment talent boygenius, Amelia Gray, Cailee Spaeny, Zaya Wade, and Adwoa Aboah. Pre-order your copy right here.

Prada reveals holiday campaign

Maya Hawke, Damson Idris, Louis Partridge, and Kim Tae-Ri are helping Prada usher in Q4, starring in the new Holiday campaign. The quartet were photographed individually by Willy Vanderperre against a backdrop which features the past (the checked marble floor of the historic 1913 Prada boutique located in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II)and the imagined future, as each is seen chilling out in their own pod floating in deep space (taken from telescope imagery). See the campaign, which features creative direction by Ferdinando Verderi, below:

SIR. gets into jewelry

Beloved Australian ready to wear label SIR. has added a new category to the mix: jewelry. The cool girl-approved brand has unveiled its first assortment, inspired by artwork created exclusively for SIR. by artist Frankie Tobin, who is also collaborating with the brand on its Resort 2024 collection. The lineup of singular earrings is intended to be mixed and matched, with multiple options in abstract and organic shapes, all crafted in 100% Brass Nano Plate with some featuring colored resin details. If you can’t pick your favorite, SIR. is also here to help with a special virtual try-on filter which it just launched for mobile devices. The earrings are available now from $160-$190.

