Vittoria Ceretti is Elle’s Spring Fashion Issue cover girl

She’s a decade into her career, and one of the industry’s most in-demand names for catwalks and campaigns, but Vittoria Ceretti doesn’t often give interviews. As such, fans of the prolific face are given a treat this March, as the Italian-born model covers Elle’s next issue, shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Alex White. Inside the issue, the 25-year-old recounts her backstory to fashion features director Veronique Hyland—she entered the famous Elite Model Look contest as a joke as a teen!—and how the last decade has shaped her professionally and personally. “I didn’t even know what modeling was like; it was not my dream,” she admits, candidly. Unsurprisingly, her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio is off the table in their chat, but Ceretti does divulge what she might do next. Spoiler alert: it could involve an unprecedented move into dentistry. Find the magazine on newsstands from March 5 and read the feature online now.

Victoria’s Secret PINK & Frankies Bikinis team up for new label: PINK by Frankies Bikinis

Francesca Aiello got her pals together for a cute farm stand lunch in Malibu to toast to her latest venture. The founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis has joined forces with Victoria’s Secret PINK to co-create PINK’s first-ever collaborative label. The first drop of the PINK by Frankies Bikinis partnership is available now, with swimsuits, sets, and separates in cherry prints and solid colors with nostalgic details like ruching, ruffles, princess seams, and dainty rosettes. To celebrate and show off the pieces in person, Aiello was joined by campaign co-star Devon Lee Carlson, as well as Sydney Carlson, Sav Hudson, Quen Blackwell, Salem Mitchell, Orion Carlota, Duke Nicholson, and Jennifer Nicholson. Shop the line ahead of your next escape to the sun, right here.

& Other Stories taps Alek Wek for new season offering

Spring is springin’! Today, & Other Stories rolled out their Spring Collection with a glossy new campaign fronted by supermodel and activist Alek Wek. The line, in stores and online as of today, is a suitably fresh and sophisticated offering for this time of year, with expressive floral motifs, feminine details, and captivating prints. If you’re like us, your eyes will land on one particular hero piece, in the form of the oversized leather jacket that nods to the rebellious spirit of the ’80s with its structured shoulders and epaulettes and boxy fit. However, there’s no shortage of prettiness too, to have you itching to find your credit card to add separates and accessories to cart asap. Find your new favorite, here.

Rihanna’s latest offering for PUMA: unveiled

It’s been a minute…… today marks the launch of the FENTY x PUMA Avanti Pony, Rihanna’s latest collaboration with PUMA. Billed as ‘extremely’ limited-edition, the sneaker is available in all-white and a dappled white and brown options featuring calf hair, embroidered FENTY branding, and retro gum soles. Retailing at $200 per pair, there were reportedly only 2,000 pairs released into the wild. Why are you still reading? Check it out and see if they’re still in stock here.

LVMH launches its own media company

In a strategic move to blend luxury fashion with entertainment, LVMH has launched 22 Montaigne Entertainment (named for the conglomerate’s Paris HQ) in partnership with Superconnector Studios. This new division, overseen by Antoine Arnault and Anish Melwani, will focus on creating entertainment properties that highlight the culture and artistry behind LVMH’s 70 brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co. By tapping into its vast network of celebrities and creatives, LVMH aims to produce content for film, TV, and audio that tells the stories of its some 70+ luxury maisons to a wider audience. Watch this space—literally.

