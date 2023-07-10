A SUMMER SOIRÉE IN SOUTHAMPTON

Chic french brand BA&SH has made its way out East with an adorable storefront right on Main Street in Southampton! The brand did an adorable collaboration with Havaianas and recently hosted a summer soiree right in the back of their store. These Havaianas look like their normal style except each pair comes in a different bright color and has a cute studded design along the strap, making it the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. In attendance were some of our favorite influencers Charlotte Bridgeman, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Laurie Ferraro, Ben Djaha, Greivy Reyes-Lou, and Stephanie Trotta. Also popstar Leah Kate made an appearance as well as Robyn Davidson of By Robin Blair. Obviously all guests were decked in BA&SH.

When guests arrived for the evening we all walked through the BA&SH store and shopped around the new summer collection during a cocktail hour and then made our way back to the dinner set up. The tablescape was very simple yet perfectly highlighted the essence of summer with bright candles along the lengthy tables, colorful flowers, and of course each guest got a gift bag with the BA&SH x Havaianas collab and a towel with BA&SH logo on it.

The meal was an array of different Spanish food but the main event was the paella by chef Alex Bujoreanu and his company goes by R.AIRE, it was exquisite. If anyone needs an event catered out east he’s an incredible option. During the meal CEO of BA&SH Desiree Thomas made a speech thanking guests for coming. The night ended with a beautiful cake and then and guests dispersed to enjoy the rest of the 4th of July weekend Out East!