Charlotte Bickley Shares Her Must Have Summer Pieces

Welcome to the best and my personal favorite fashion season: Summer! Why is Summer my favorite season to dress you may ask… sooo many reasons to dress up and down of course! Your Summer ’23 wardrobe requires a range of different trends and today I’m here to highlight my favorite finds exclusively from MyTheresa.com. And I had a little help from I had a little help from Tiffany Hsu, Chief buying officer of Mytheresa to include her top favorite picks. Whether you’re jetting off to the Hamptons or Europe, going to a destination wedding, or just a guest at a summer party, let’s break down how to be the most stylish for Summer!
Starting off with a brand you’ll be seeing a lot more of, Roberta Einer. I personally am obsessed with every item from this brand. What I love about this dress is not only does it hit the crochet mark (a big trend this summer), but also this electric green color does so much good for so many different skin tones and hair coloring.
ROBERTA EINER, Ali cotton knit mididress
In the theme of ‘quiet luxury’ with an emphasis on thoughtful shopping and investment pieces… you’ll need a white tank you can rely on! I found this WARDROBE.NYC x Hailey Bieber white tank, which will be your perfect summer staple.
WARDROBE.NYC x Hailey Bieber, HB cropped cotton-blend tank top
Loving this Jean Paul Gaultier striped mini skirt. Whether you wear with a white-cropped button down or pair back to the white tank above this skirt speaks for itself. Dimensional flowers on clothes are a trend that keeps reoccurring and I’m here for it! You could easily dress up with a pair of bright colored heels or simply pair with a good flat.
This mini dress from ROTATE is so fricking cute! All Hampton goers it’s a known fact you need a white staple and this one just does the trick. The floral embroidery is so elegant from the front and then the back has that low dip making it also a hot fit! Any of my soon to be brides could also wear this for some event surrounding their wedding!
Pucci is always understanding the hot girl summer assignment! I found this adorable cotton beach cover up with the signature Pucci print- it could be worn over a bikini or worn as a headscarf, which is also a trend we keep seeing!
You always need a great handbag for summer. This raffia shoulder bag from Altuzarra is giving me YSL vibes but for a quarter of the price. This bag is a perfect everyday bag with jean shorts or even could be worn with an evening fit.