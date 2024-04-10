YOUNGARTS Gala Raises Nearly $1Million for Artists

Let’s call it the other Met Gala… On Monday, YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, welcomed nearly 300 guests for their annual gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur. The event raised nearly $1 million supported by UBS Financial Services, Inc.

Monday’s event was hosted by actor Michael McElroy, who was the 1985 YoungArts Winner in Theater. He spoke of his relationship with the organization who helped him at the beginning of the year and he’s maintained a relationship with them ever since. The night featured performances directed by choreographer and dancer Amanda Krische (2012 YoungArts Winner in Dance & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) and musician, composer and multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes (2009, 2010 YoungArts Winner in Jazz.) There were also performances by other youths who have benefited from the YoungArts work. The event included a cocktail hour and seated dinner, designed by by Raùl Àvila, event designer of the Met Gala.

YoungArts was established in 1981 to identify exceptional young artists and amplify their potential. They provide space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists’ careers. Amanda Gorman, who read her poem The Hill We Climb at Biden’s inauguration, is one of many artists YoungArts supports.

Guests included Agnes Gund and gala Co-Chairs Sarah Arison and Thomas Willhelm, Gillian Hearst, Emily and Mitch Rales, Jen Rubio and Stewart Butterfield, and Sandra and Tony Tame as well as Derrick Adams, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Misty Copeland, Carroll Dunham, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Di Petroff, Scott Buccheit, Naeem Delbridge, Jonah Freeman, Bill T. Jones, KAWS and Julia Chiang, José Parlá, Adam Pendleton, Laurie Simmons, Anna Deavere Smith, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Mickalene Thomas, and more!

