All The Major Looks At Last Night’s Epic NYBG Conservatory Ball

Last night’s New York Botanical Garden Conservatory Ball was a celebration of The Daily’s favorite things in life—namely, food, fashion, and supporting one of New York’s most important cultural institutions. The black tie event, which brought out every stylish New Yorker you can think of, took its inspiration from the NYBG’s summer exhibition, Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love.

Kicking things off with a cocktail hour, those in attendance took a moment to explore the Garden’s immersive exhibition, and pose against the greenery in all their summer splendor—it’s safe to say pink was the predominant hue of the evening. Following cocktails, guests were ushered into the Conservatory Tent, which had been transformed into a food and floral-themed melange for the senses, to enjoy a sit-down dinner. After being satiated with a three-course meal, attendees then hit the dance floor with music by DJ Kiss to round out a memorable evening.

The star-studded event was proudly sponsored by DeBeers Jewellers, Hearst, and Bartlett Tree Experts, in support of the Garden’s botanical research, Horticulture, and Children’s Education programs. Adding to the beauty of the evening, De Beers celebrated their new Butterfly High Jewelry collection with an immersive installation featuring two floral archways accented with colorful butterflies—plus guests all took home hand-painted butterfly-shaped treats, and, in a special touch, butterfly flower garden seed packets too. As for the glittering jewels themselves, they were seen on notable attendees including Elsa Majimbo, Ivy Getty, Olivia Palermo, Jessica Wang, Lili Buffett, Ariana Rockefeller, Gillian Hearst, Jenny Cipoletti, and Marigay McKee.

This year’s guest list included Honorary Chairs, Maureen K. and Richard L. Chilton Jr., Ball Chairs, Georgina Bloomberg, Lili Buffett, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Ravenel Curry and Jane Moss, Gillian Hearst, Sharon Jacob, Gillian Miniter, Holly Lowen, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Ariana Rockefeller, and Deborah Goodrich Royce. Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sigourney Weaver, Di Mondo, Douglas Friedman, Paul Arnhold, Fe Fendi, Roze Traore, and Jean Shafiroff were also among those in attendance.

See the most alluring looks from the night, below:

Images: BFA

