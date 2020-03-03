Sofia Achaval’s Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Diary, Day 7

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 7: March 2, 2020

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli show took place at the Musée de Arts Decoratifs, where a great wall of pink roses decorated the hall. This season, the designer got his inspiration from black and white pictures by 20th century photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson and the late French actress Arletty. This was translated into a super feminine and delicate collection with romantic details. We saw little black dresses, black and white suits, and nightgown-like dresses in pink gauze, decorated with flowers and feathers. Bows were another recurrent element, carried on some of the models’ hair, while on designs they were used on necklines, belts, and even on high heeled shoes.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s fashion show and the great spectacle it implied was held at Opera Garnier, with guests like Janelle Monáe and Shailene Woodley sitting first row. However, rabbits, a fox, a horse, cows, and a crocodile stole everyone’s attention. The people in life-size animal costumes joined the models for the show’s finale, carrying bags made of recycled plastic and posing for the cameras. Coats are always a major item in McCartney’s Winter collections, and this time they combined elegance with utility. Trench coats had big pockets while woolen ones stood out for their volume. The animal theme was also expressed in accessories. Pins with crocodile shapes decorated a nude maxi sweater, while some models wore big monkey-shaped earrings.

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen presented its new collection by Sarah Burton at Le Carreau du Temple. Inspired by Wales, the color red had a strong weight in the collection. Even the models had locks of hair dyed red. McQueen was one of the only brands to take curvy models to its runway at Paris Fashion Week. A look that caught everyone’s eye was a black suit with red ruffles on the sleeves, a combination that was repeated in many designs. However, the stars of the collection were without a doubt the tight evening pointelle dresses, which were combined with high leather boots.

