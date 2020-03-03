The Daily’s Darcy Fogg Reveals Her Palm Beach Must-Haves

Heading to Palm Beach for the first time? Are you curious about the lay of the land — where to eat, relax, and what to wear? We’ve got you covered. Darcy Fogg, The Daily‘s fashion editor and lifestyle correspondent in PB, shares her top fashion, beauty, and fitness essentials for the season.

1. Rock a Great Lip

One thing I’m never without (even poolside!) is Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Lustre lip gloss in Seduction. It’s the perfect, not-quite-nude hue with a high-gloss finish that gives your lips a sexy, fuller appearance.

Lip Lustre gloss, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, $22

2. Your Go-To Workout

All the PB girls know that the only place to sculpt a Palm Beach bikini bod is at the new 1 Fitness, a private training gym with West Hollywood and South Beach vibes. Custom private training, small group training, and killer HIIT classes are all available.

3. For Your Hair Care Needs

Looking to achieve that perfect modern Palm Beach blonde? Book at The Bohèm, an über-chic salon run by a husband-and-wife team that splits their time between Palm Beach and Paris. From balayage to blowouts, your visit will leave you in love with your locks.

4. Your One-Stop Spot for Wellness

While goop’s Palm Beach pop-up brought the Tracy Anderson Method to the island (#blessed), its store also holds a complete treasure trove of goodies for all wellness warriors. The goopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel pads are a cult favorite in sunnier parts for their ability to gently exfoliate your skin while you slumber.

goopGlow three month supply, GOOP, $125

5. A Beach Suggestion

This haute red one-piece is both sophisticated and sexy. Onia’s Rumi Rib style belts at the waist, giving this sleek suit a truly polished look, while the cutout detailing offers just enough edge.

Rumi rib one-piece in red, ONIA, $195

6. A Cute Bag Idea

My favorite carryall? The architectural Roksana tote from Cult Gaia. Whether lounging at the beach or riding around in my backseat, it’s enviably chic.

Roksana tote in sand, CULT GAIA, $488

7. A Noteworthy PB Fashion Tip

The little black dress is to Manhattan as the little white dress is to Palm Beach. And not just any white dress will do. The enticing embroidery and romantic feel of the Edie Button Down Short Dress is made functional and fun with an exaggerated sleeve and swing silhouette.

Edie button down short dress, ZIMMERMANN, $1,050

8. Something Perfect to Party In

Paired with a white tank, T-shirt, or bodysuit, the maxi skirt has become my go-to this season, and Pucci’s Vahine print maxi skirt is about as perfect as a maxi skirt can get. The lightweight pleated silhouette makes it the ideal choice for a humid day; just pair with gladiator sandals and shades! Switch out your flats for heels and hit the town for a night of dancing. Plus, this vibrant print screams instant classic.

Vahine print maxi skirt, EMILIO PUCCI, $2,725

9. A Statement Accessory

This sculptural rigid metallic cuff is more art than accessory. It pairs with a one-piece and a red lip just as easily as with an evening gown.

Rigid metallic bracelet in gold, MAX MARA, $585

10. A Cute Shoe Suggestion to Top It All Off

The raffia pompom high-heel sandal is a celebration of the statement-making shoe if ever there was one. Need!

The Raffia heel in blue, JACQUEMUS, $870

