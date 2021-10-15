Editor’s Pick: D’offay Aster Dress

What: A sumptuous 100% silk dress by d’Offay that’s flattering on every figure. We’re still struggling to think of a dress code it can’t work for—talk about more bang for your buck.

Who: Kristen d’Offay was on the ball with what people would want to wear post-lockdown. Launching her chic and comfortable made-in-LA brand, d’Offay, in June 2021, people fell hard and fast for the offering of soft and silky separates, vegan leather, cashmere, and more.

Why: With its all-over paisley print, delicate pink hue, and vintage-style details—Bridgerton-style buttons and a built-in waist-defining panel without the OTT of the Regency era!—there’s a myriad of reasons to add this frock to your repertoire. Pair with beige suede over-the-knee boots for fall or with simple mules when the mercury rises again. She’s a keeper!

Where: doffaycollection.com

How much: $995