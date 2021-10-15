Tommy Hilfiger Honored with Superstar and Lifetime Achievement Award

Go Tommy! On Wednesday night at Cipriani South Street, Tommy Hilfiger was honored with the Superstar and Lifetime Achievement award at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars 2021 gala. Hilfiger’s awards was presented by model and influencer Jasmine Sanders. His guests for the night included his wife Dee Hilfiger, Karolina Kurkova, producer Archie Drury, and designer Romeo Hunte.

Other winners for FGI’s first in-person event since 2019 were Oscar de la Renta’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Norma Kamali, Fausto Puglisi, Law Roach, Gabriela Hearst, Ronnie Fieg, Raja Rajamannar and Augustinus Bader. The event also included a performance by ballroom group “The House of Xclusive-Lanvin” in partnership with Lanvin.

