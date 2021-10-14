Is Fendi Collaborating With Skims?????

What’s better than one Kim? Oh boy, is the rumor mill in overdrive today! After leaked images from what’s, allegedly, a Fendi and Skims collaboration began circulating, the internet is desperate to get its hands on more info about whether the partnership between Kim Kardashian West and Kim Jones is authentic or not.

The rumored collab comes on the back of last month’s surprise Fendace outing, which saw Kim Jones and Versace’s Donatella Versace partake in a once-off design challenge, reinterpreting each brand through a new lens. This week, images shared on Instagram Stories by a personal shopper at Selfridges in Manchester, England, sent fashion fans into a tizzy thanks to a glimpse of body-conscious Skims shapewear designs embossed with the Fendi logo. According to captions on the images, the personal shopper was taking pre-orders for the pieces, which would come out in November, and prices would start at $1,000.

Screenshots of the aforementioned fashion insider’s uploads quickly spread across social media sites, but now all posts read: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.” Yet a quick Twitter search of the terms Skims x Fendi will show you how much chatter and hype there already is online about the potential partnership—with the OG king of gossip, Perez Hilton, even weighing in.

NOT CONFIRMED: Skims x FENDI collaboration rumored to release next month. pic.twitter.com/fAAC7WFbPU — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) October 12, 2021

Both Kardashian West and her entire Skims team were reportedly seen in July visiting Fendi HQ, and the mega influencer (258 million followers and counting) even posed for a picture with Jones and Donatella whilst in Rome. In recent months, Skims has enlisted everyone from Kate Moss to Megan Fox to model its wares, while Jones’ Fendi has worked with the likes of Kaws and Travis Scott. The Italian luxury brand has also previously tapped Nicki Minaj for a capsule collection. In other words? Stranger things have happened.

The Daily Front Row has reached out to Fendi for a comment. Watch this space….

