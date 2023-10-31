Name To Know: Meet Tkay

Before her new album drops later this week, we caught up with buzzy singer and rapper Tkay to find out what’s in store.

Tell me about your name Tkay Maidza. Is that your stage name or real name?

Tkay is an abbreviation of my real name. My real name means ‘we have been honored’ and my last name means ‘reaping what you sow.’

Your new album Sweet Justice is dropping this week. What’s the vibe?

I’m really excited for everyone to see this new side of me. I feel like I have evolved in the last two years.

What’s your favorite song on the album?

It changes every few days. My favorite one right now is ‘What Ya Know.’

You’re from Australia and now reside in Los Angeles. What’s it like when you get to perform in your home country?

It always feel like a homecoming. I feel like a lot of people who have been there since the beginning of my journey are in the same mindset and it’s as if we grew together and it’s a celebration.

What do you want people to take away from the album?

I want them to feel liberated. I feel like in the last two years, a lot of people have probably been through the transformation of leaving old friends and growing into a new version of themselves so it’s almost like an album of affirmations.

You were recently at Milan Fashion Week. What was your first fashion week like?

Unbelievable. I felt so lucky to see Diesel’s new collection. Glenn Martens is a visionary and inspiration to my identity.

Who are some of your favorite designers?

Nigo (Kenzo’s creative director and creator of A Bathing Ape), Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier…

How do you describe your style?

Future nostalgia. It’s a mix of early 2000s and space culture. A little bit of grunge and goth and I just really like motocross.

You’ve opened for Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa. How did they inspire you? What did you learn from them?

I think they all have a larger than life aura about them. I love that they are 100 percent in whatever genre they choose to be and it looks like they’re free. They have great stage presence and it’s cool to see that anything is possible because they are all very different but perform at a high level.

Who are some of your favorite musicians?

Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Smino, SZA, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna.

What are your professional dreams?

Grammys! I would love to be a mid to top tier festival artist. My next goal is to have 100 million streams on a song. I would also like to buy my dream house.

