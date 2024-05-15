Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show will return this fall

Text your angels…Victoria’s Secret Angels, that is! Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its viral Victoria’s Secret Runway Show in this fall, announced today on Instagram with a teaser starring Candice Swanepoel. Though we don’t know many details, it seems likely Swanepoel—herself a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel model—will return to the runway after starring in the campaign. The Angels’ starry roster includes Gisele Bündchen, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosia, Miranda Kerr, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Taylor Hill, Grace Elizabeth, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Behati Prinsloo, Josephine Shriver, and more—leading us to anticipate an Angel reunion once summer cools down. Watch this space!

Canada Goose taps Haider Ackermann as first-ever creative director

Haider Ackermann is Canada Goose’s debut creative director! The fashion designer has been appointed at the helm of the outerwear brand, and will be based in Paris as his new role begins. To celebrate the moment, Ackermann has launched a new organic cotton $275 PBI hoodie that supports polar bear conservation organization Polar Bears International (PBI). The launch, inspired by a trip Ackermann took to Manitoba with chairman and CEO Dani Reiss, is also complemented by a new campaign starring actress Jane Fonda. The designer will launch his first full Canada Goose capsule in fall 2024.

“What drew me to Canada Goose is not only how they have created a category, but also its authentic reputation and drive to stay committed to its purpose. The impact this brand has had on the world around us is meaningful and inspirational,” said Ackermann. “Collective action is the only way we can go further, faster. I have put my full force into inspiring planet-friendly choices to address the climate crisis, and partnering with Haider and Canada Goose to bring attention to what’s happening in the Arctic is powerful, important and essential,” said Fonda.

All images: Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Canada Goose

Fashionphile marks 25 years with chic Emma Roberts partnership

Fashionphile is celebrating its 25th birthday this year—and doing so in style, with a little help from Emma Roberts. The actress has been announced as the luxury accessories resale platform’s new brand ambassador. To mark the occasion, Roberts poses front and center in an accompanying campaign with an array of chic bags by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Goyard. The same pieces can also be found in her new curation of pre-loved favorite pieces on Fashionphile’s website.

“Fashionphile has the best selection of authentic designer items and makes shopping luxury more sustainable, which is extremely important to me as a consumer,” said Roberts. “I love resale because it makes you feel like all of your pieces are unique investments—which they are!”

All images: Courtesy of Fashionphile

Chanel’s Through Her Lens program will return to the Tribeca Film Festival

Chanel is coming back to the Tribeca Film Festival this year. For the 2024 event, the French luxury brand’s Through Her lens program will return to support and mentor female filmmakers. The series will kick off with a June 7 conversation panel with Kerry Washington, Patty Jenkins, and Laura Karpman, moderated by Perri Peltz at the Chelsea Hotel—which is free and open to the public through registration online. In September, the full Through Her lens program includes mentorship to female and non-binary filmmakers across a three-day workshop with masterclasses on development, directing, producing, costume design, music composition, and more. At the end of the series, participants will pair with mentors to present their refined creative ideas; one pair will receive full film financing, while four others are given grants to aid in their development. You can currently register for Through Her Lens on Tribeca’s website.

“Tribeca and Chanel have a long legacy of championing women and non-binary filmmakers, and are endlessly dedicated to investing in the next generation of visionaries,” said Tribeca’s CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal, noting the contributions of her late mentor Paula Weinstein. “In Paula’s honor and following the example she set, we’re excited to open this event to the public and invite a wider audience to join us for an inspiring discussion on the crucial role mentorship plays in creating a more equitable future for the next generation of filmmakers.”

Diane von Furstenberg and L.G.R team up on a chic sunglasses collaboration

Diane von Furstenberg and Luca Gnecchi Ruscone’s eyewear brand L.G.R have teamed up on a chic line of sunnies. Inspired by DVF’s own 50th anniversary of her iconic wrap dress design, the range features three new colorways of L.G.R’s signature Raffaello L.G.R sunglasses with exclusive tortoiseshell acetate frames and hues of pink, green, purple, and black. All can now be found on von Furstenberg’s website and L.G.R’s website for $440 each.

“I have collected sunglasses since I was 13 years old, and really appreciate the quality and design of L.G.R,” said von Furstenberg. “When its founder, Luca Gnecchi Ruscone, offered to honor me with a capsule collaboration for the 50th anniversary of my wrap dress I accepted with joy!”

Loewe names Andrés Anza as its LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize winner

Loewe’s commitment to the arts is continuing with its ongoing annual LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize, the artistic recognition award launched by creative director Jonathan Anderson in 2016. This year, artist Andrés Anza has won the award for his 2023 sculpture “I only know what I have seen.” The competition featured 30 finalists, whose work was reviewed by design and art leaders including Magdalene Odundo, Minsuk Cho, Olivier Gabet, and Abraham Thomas. Currently, the 2competition’s submitted works can be seen online, as well as in a limited-edition exhibit at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo from May 15 to June 9.

“Craft is the essence of Loewe,” said Anderson. “As a house, we are about craft in the purest sense of the word. That is where our modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.