Love is in the air for Dua Lipa! The musician has shared that she’s engaged to dashing beau Callum Turner in a new interview with British Vogue, timed to the magazine’s new July 2025 issue. Within her feature profile, photographed by David Sims, Lipa opens up on keeping her sound and concerts intimate as her star grows—plus her future life goals, turning 30, finding romance, and how she’s going about wedding planning—which is currently at a pause.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Lipa says. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’ This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

Chanel Heads To The Hamptons With A Chic New Summer Salon

Chanel‘s going Out East! The brand has officially opened its new Hamptons Summer Salon, hosted in East Hampton. The area’s historically beloved Private Residence at The Hedges Inn, located at 74 James Lane, will be open for private appointments, where clients can shop the label’s Spring 2025, Coco Beach 2025, and intricate Métiers d’art 2024/2025 collections—plus, later in the season, pieces from Pre-Fall 2025. The space will include a lounge, outdoor terrace, and two fitting rooms, ideal for a fashionable day of browsing the racks. Fashion fanatics can book their own appointments now with the brand through July 28, 2025.

Haider Ackermann Spreads His Wings At Canada Goose With A Colorful Snow Goose Capsule

Canada Goose is taking flight with Haider Ackermann‘s newest collection! The brand’s creative director has just unveiled his second capsule collection for its Snow Goose label, packed with colors from electric and olive greens to vibrant purples and stark blue, white, and black hues. His new assortment includes a variety of graphic T-shirts, sporty shorts, rain jackets, parkas, and utilitarian coats—plus cheeky sets of zip-off pants for wear in the concrete jungle or great outdoors. Accompanying the line’s launch is a new campaign photographed by Willy Vanderperre, featuring models including Lara Stone. Juxtaposed with scenes of natural canyons, the capsule is rooted in the transformative power and strength of nature—which you can discover now at Canada Goose’s boutiques and on CanadaGoose.com.

Amy Odell’s Next Book Will Cover Gwyneth Paltrow

If your summer reading list looks empty, Amy Odell‘s just announced her next book, which hits stands on July 29—and it’s a juicy one! The former Cut editor’s newest biography, Gwyneth, will focus on the career and life of Gwyneth Paltrow. As shared in her much-loved newsletter Back Row, Odell’s book will chart Paltrow’s childhood, rise to fame, extensive acting career, and the launch of her wellness newsletter and brand Goop—plus how the media and wellness industries, celebrity brands, nepotism, and star’s ties to fashion have changed over the decades. With over three years of research and over 220 sources, the tome will be a thorough one. If Odell’s celebrated 2022 Anna Wintour biography Anna is any indication, the Paltrow book will be entertaining and juicy as well. You can pre-order your own copy now at Simon & Schuster.

Petite Plume’s 10th Anniversary Is A Family Affair

Petite Plume is embracing the spirit of family for its 10th anniversary! The luxe loungewear brand has launched its lighthearted landmark anniversary campaign with a crew of influencers and their families, emphasizing its PJ’s solidified status at home. The “Family Affair” shoot features a cast including Petite Plume CEO Emily Hikade, San Spector with his husband Glenn and son Saxon, Pia Baroncini, Kara Elgin, Castelli Laflotte, Sade Lythcott and her brother Michael Lythcott, Pamela Tick and her daughters, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and Sydney and Madison Utendahl. For the special occasion, everyone’s outfitted in Petite Plume’s soft, silky pajamas—proving that home truly is where the heart is.

Todd Snyder Sets Sail With Sperry

Todd Snyder‘s latest kicks are taking on classic nautical style, thanks to Sperry! The pair have teamed up on a sharp new capsule collection, overlapping with Sperry’s landmark 90th anniversary of its CVO deck sneakers. Snyder’s take on the brand’s signature shoes include two new colorways of the lace-up CVO’s, featuring smooth canvas uppers in either black or tonal white with gum rubber outsoles. Two monochrome colorways of the brand’s iconic boat shoes round out the collab, cast in smooth black or tan anline leather with Vibram rubber soles. You can shop the full Sperry x Todd Snyder collab now on ToddSnyder.com, Sperry.com, and any Todd Snyder stores.

LoveShackFancy Debuts Menswear With A Whimsical MR FANCY Collection

LoveShackFancy is taking its first steps into menswear with its new line, MR FANCY! Inspired by Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s own husband “borrowing” her hoodies, the line features an array of swim trunks, sweatshirts, hoodies, and button-down shirts that fully embrace Cohen’s whimsically extravagant and romantic. Naturally, the comfy pieces are cast in LoveShack’s signature pink and blue hues, complete with a variety of vintage floral patterns. Fashion-forward gents can bring a burst of fancy style to their own closets now, with the full collection available on LoveShackFancy.com. PS- Kudos to the brand for the cute model casting!

