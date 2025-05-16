Zendaya Pops With Cheerful Cherries For Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami’s Third Collab

Loui Vuitton‘s latest capsule is cherry-picked from its rich archives…literally! The brand’s third relaunched collection with Takashi Murakami spotlights its whimsical red cherry motifs, seen across 70 pieces—including glossy appliquéd and printed iterations of its Speedy, Alma, Capucines, and Side Trunk handbags. Elsewhere, the brand’s also splashed the sweet fruit across ballerina flats, platform sandals, sneakers, thong sandals, bag charms, luggage, silk squares, and even a bright red bicycle (perfect for a sun-drenched afternoon in the Hamptons!). Notable highlights include specialty pieces like a cherry-printed fan and deck chair, Cherry 3D-heeled Cherie pumps and Lily mules, plus a cherry-printed capsule of denim handbags. At the center of it all is Zendaya, who’s returned to front her third Vuitton x Murakami campaign while surrounded by smiling Murakmi cherries in the breezy Mediterranean Riviera, captured on the beaches and green hills by Inez and Vinoodh. Consider this our summer moodboard until further notice!

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Gucci’s Cruise 2026 Show Nods To The Past & Looks To The Future Inside Its Florence Archives

Reflection was core to Gucci‘s Cruise 2026 collection, which debuted on the runway inside its storied archives at the Palazzo Settimanni in Florence, Italy. The city, where the brand was first founded in 1921, served as a key inspiration for the brand’s in-house design team—as well as how fashion can transcend generations. Florence’s rich textile production also informed that combination of past and future, seen through geometric-print silk dresses, jacquard jackets and skirts, and high-waited. velvet leggings. Exaggerated sunglasses and slip-on mules added a hint of dramatic glamour, as well as the label’s new soft Giglio bag—which fashion fans can now shop on Gucci.com! The brand’s penchant for romantic edge was also hinted at through blouses, skirts, and gowns crafted with glossy leather, sultry sheer lace, floral embroideries, and high-shine metallics. Pops of color pervaded in heavily textured coats and chain-strapped bags in hues of tonal green, purple, red, and blue. In the spirit of effortless “sprezzatura” living, the collection married Gucci’s extensive history with the versatility required of our clothing today—two themes that are surely on the moodboard ahead of incoming artistic director Demna’s first runway show for the brand in September. Naturally, plenty of stars took the collection in from the front row, including Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Viola Davis, Mark Ronson, Yara Shahidi, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

Christian Dior’s Couture Client Data Was Breached In A Cyberattack

A new controversy’s hit Dior this week. The brand’s Christian Dior Couture client records were breached in a cyberattack from an “unauthorized external party,” according to Insurance Journal. The incident found that the “party” in question had accessed data from couture clients; however, no financial information or bank records were shown to have been acquired during the breach. As investigations continue, the brand is determining causes and prevention methods with cyber security experts. Stay tuned!

Dakota Johnson Chats Romance, Hope, & Book Clubs With Pedro Pascal For Elle UK‘s June Issue

Need a new book rec? Ask Dakota Johnson! The actress is Elle UK‘s latest covergirl, sitting down with co-star Pedro Pascal to chat about their new A24 romance film The Materialists—plus her new book club under her production company TeaTime Pictures (her potential next pick: Miranda July’s All Fours). The pair’s discussion ranges from their new flick to Johnson’s experiences growing up in Los Angeles, her love of literature—and her book club, and challenges she faced early in her career. Plus, there’s plenty of sharp and versatile fashion on display from Gucci, Ferragamo, and more in her breezy editorial by Tom Schirmacher.

“For a couple of years it was hard to make money,” Johnson said. “There were a few times when I’d go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I’d have to ask my parents for help—I’m very grateful that I had parents that could help me and did help me. But it certainly was not fun. The auditioning process, as you know, is the f-cking worst”

Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez’s Loewe’s Debut Is Coming This Fall!

Loewe‘s on a hot streak! The Spanish brand just revealed to sources this week that its next runway show will be held in October during Paris Fashion Week. The announcement officially marks Spring 2026 as the debut of newly named creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, whose new gigs were revealed in late March. The pair have since relocated to Paris, though they still serve as company shareholders and remain on the board of Proenza Schouler, which they founded in 2002 and departed as creative directors this year.

