Last night, The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards returned to the West Coast with a burst of star power! The night’s star-studded ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of fashion’s top talents today for its ninth annual edition. Naturally, guests brought, their fashion A-game for the magical evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel! Below, check out the night’s top looks from the red carpet.

Chappell Roan in Alexander McQueen Spring 2025, styled by Genesis Webb

Ashley Park in Oscar de la Renta, styled by Brad Goreski

Hailey Bieber in Schiaparelli

Tyra Banks

Adriana Lima in Jacquemus

Selma Blair in Betsey Johnson

Lizzo in Sidneigum

Dixie D’Amelio in The Attico

Ashley Haas in MILLY

Larsen Thompson in Elisabetta Franchi with LAGOS jewelry

Darren Kennedy in Simkhai with Crystals And Co. jewelry

Katya Tolstova in MILLY

Bronwyn Newport in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier with a Judith Leiber clutch

Amelie Anstett in MILLY

Nick Champa in LAGOS jewelry

Matthew Postlethwaite in Simkhai

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos.

All images: Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

