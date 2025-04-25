Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The Best-Dressed At The Daily’s 2025 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

These celebs made fashion-forward statements on the red carpet

by Aaron Royce
Ashley Park, Chappell Roan, and Adriana Lima (Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Last night, The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards returned to the West Coast with a burst of star power! The night’s star-studded ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of fashion’s top talents today for its ninth annual edition. Naturally, guests brought, their fashion A-game for the magical evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel! Below, check out the night’s top looks from the red carpet.

Chappell Roan in Alexander McQueen Spring 2025, styled by Genesis Webb 

Chappell Roan

Ashley Park in Oscar de la Renta, styled by Brad Goreski 

Ashley Park

Hailey Bieber in Schiaparelli

Hailey Bieber

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks

Adriana Lima in Jacquemus

Adriana Lima

Selma Blair in Betsey Johnson

Selma Blair

Lizzo in Sidneigum

Lizzo

Dixie D’Amelio in The Attico

Dixie D’Amelio

Ashley Haas in MILLY

Ashley Haas

Larsen Thompson in Elisabetta Franchi with LAGOS jewelry 

Larsen Thompson wears LAGOS jewelry

Darren Kennedy in Simkhai with Crystals And Co. jewelry 

Darren Kennedy

Katya Tolstova in MILLY

Katya Tolstova

Bronwyn Newport in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier with a Judith Leiber clutch

Bronwyn Newport

Amelie Anstett in MILLY

Amelie Anstett wears MILLY

Nick Champa in LAGOS jewelry 

Nick Champa

Matthew Postlethwaite in Simkhai 

Matthew Postlethwaite

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos.

All images: Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

