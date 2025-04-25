Last night, The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards returned to the West Coast with a burst of star power! The night’s star-studded ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of fashion’s top talents today for its ninth annual edition. Naturally, guests brought, their fashion A-game for the magical evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel! Below, check out the night’s top looks from the red carpet.
Chappell Roan in Alexander McQueen Spring 2025, styled by Genesis Webb
Ashley Park in Oscar de la Renta, styled by Brad Goreski
Hailey Bieber in Schiaparelli
Tyra Banks
Adriana Lima in Jacquemus
Selma Blair in Betsey Johnson
Lizzo in Sidneigum
Dixie D’Amelio in The Attico
Ashley Haas in MILLY
Larsen Thompson in Elisabetta Franchi with LAGOS jewelry
Darren Kennedy in Simkhai with Crystals And Co. jewelry
Katya Tolstova in MILLY
Bronwyn Newport in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier with a Judith Leiber clutch
Amelie Anstett in MILLY
Nick Champa in LAGOS jewelry
Matthew Postlethwaite in Simkhai
The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos.
All images: Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
