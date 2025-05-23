Louis Vuitton Jets To Avignon For Its Theatrical Cruise 2026 Show This week, Louis Vuitton touched down in Avignon, France to showcase its Cruise 2026 collection. Held at the regal Cour d’Honneur of the Palais des Papes that houses the city’s theater festival, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest designs feature a mix of medieval glamour and futuristic accents to show clothing’s transformative value and a love for the arts. The season’s range includes texture-blocked coats, sweeping tiered dresses, and jacquard-covered jacket and skirt sets accentuated with both royal and retro accents, from colorful metallic trims to circular cutouts, sequined florals, and sharp flame patterns. Rounding out the range was a variety of open-toed booties covered in shimmering mirrors and crystals, eyelet-studded boots, and an array of cutout and metallic ballet flats. Completing the theatrical showcase was a range of stars in the velvet-covered front row, including Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sophie Turner, Shay Mitchell, Saoirse Ronan, Hoyeon, Alicia Vikander, Jaden Smith, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Footwear News Steps Back…And Folds Into WWD

This just in: Footwear News is taking a big step backwards. After a challenging year that’s seen its athletics, business, and video editors exit and move into new career eras, the publication’s become part of the WWD fold once again—where it was originally an insert upon launching in 1945. This week, a search for FN‘s previously independent website shows the title is now a section within WWD.com. The shift includes a new digital layout and web address, with WWD‘s banner atop the title’s homepage. The news follows speculation that FN would be folded back into WWD after Penske Media Corporation‘s 2024 layoffs and previously mentioned 2025 departures. Though it’s not a total surprise, the unannounced change certainly marks a new chapter for the publication—and hasn’t been addressed with any statements or comments from FN or Penske on at this time. Mum’s the word!

Loewe Celebrates A Decade Of The Puzzle Bag

Happy anniversary, Loewe! The brand’s popular Puzzle bag turns ten this year, and the brand is marking the occasion with a special collection. The label’s honoring the occasion by dropping the “Puzzle 10” collection, which features 19 re-editions of its limited-edition Puzzle bags over the years. This selection highlights the Spanish label’s focus on artisanal craftsmanship, featuring elements from painted florals to jacquard patchwork, color-blocked leather, and cloud and nature prints. Completing the range is the label’s Confetti iteration of the Puzzle bag, which is covered in thousands of metal and leather sequins in the spirit of celebration. Loewe’s Puzzle bag will continue to take center stage in the coming weeks, with the brand set to launch a Puzzle-themed Loewe magazine, digital experience, and themed pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman. Fashion lovers can shop the full “Puzzle 10” collection in selected Loewe stores on May 29, including boutiques in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and South Coast Plaza.

All images: Courtesy of Loewe

Stars Light Up The amfAR Gala During The Cannes Film Festival

The amfAR Gala returned to the Cannes Film Festival for a burst of glamour on Thursday night! The annual gala raised funds towards AIDS research, with a starry guest list in attendance for the event. Hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the formal occasion featured an auction with items including a Dodge Charger from Fast X and Chopard jewelry. The night also included an array of musical performances by Ciara, Adam Lambert, and Duran Duran during its glitzy sit-down dinner. The evening’s starry guest list included Heidi Klum, Colman Domingo, Barbara Palvin, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Pritika Swarup, Amira Al Zuhair, Izabel Goulart, Ellen von Unwerth, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Jahnvi Kapoor, and more.

