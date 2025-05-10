News

Watch! Highlights from the 2025 Fashion Los Angeles Awards!

Hailey Bieber! Chappell Roan! Lizzo! Adriana Lima!

by Eddie Roche
Hailey Bieber, Chappell Roan (Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Miss the Fashion Los Angeles Awards? Fear not! The Daily’s 9th annual FLAs were held  at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and were another memorable night to remember. This year’s show was hosted by the charming and hilarious Matt Rogers. This year’s show was filled with icons and hot newbies from the fashion, music and entertainment world and celebrated the insiders who make it all happen. We welcomed Chappell Roan, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Tyra Banks, Betsey Johnson, Adriana Lima, and more for a night to remember.

Enjoy some of our fave moments from the show!

The event is presented by LAGOS, Moroccanoil, DAOU Vineyards, MILLY & Casamigos. Big thanks to Stamp Event Co.

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

