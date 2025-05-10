Watch! Highlights from the 2025 Fashion Los Angeles Awards!

Miss the Fashion Los Angeles Awards? Fear not! The Daily’s 9th annual FLAs were held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel and were another memorable night to remember. This year’s show was hosted by the charming and hilarious Matt Rogers. This year’s show was filled with icons and hot newbies from the fashion, music and entertainment world and celebrated the insiders who make it all happen. We welcomed Chappell Roan, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, Tyra Banks, Betsey Johnson, Adriana Lima, and more for a night to remember.

Enjoy some of our fave moments from the show!

