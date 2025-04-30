Chappell Roan Reflects On Pop Personas & Country Music For W‘s Pop Issue

Chappell Roan‘s latest high-fashion feat is W magazine’s latest cover! The award-winning musician fronts the title’s new Pop Issue, draped in feathered Chanel Haute Couture styled by our FLA’s Music Stylist of the Year, Genesis Webb. Within the editorial spread by Tim Walker, Roan embraces her wild side in eclectic attire by Vivienne Westwood, Thom Browne, Marni, Marc Jacobs, and more. Her feature interview with Lynn Hirschberg, meanwhile, finds the star opening up on challenges faced while rising to fame, her love of country music, and hearing her own music on the radio—plus her impressions of Paris Fashion Week!

“I don’t know why I expected every show to be two hours long, but they are literally nine minutes, 12 minutes,” Roan said of PFW. “It was kind of refreshing. I was in the makeup chair for the entirety of Paris Fashion Week—it was so crazy: changing looks, changing wigs, go, go, go. I didn’t realize that this was a dream I always had. But it was very interesting for my psyche, because when I walked into a fashion show, it had nothing to do with a performance I was about to give, or a speech, or writing a song. It was truly just about how I looked. I don’t know if I want to feel that way all the time, but I thought it was incredible to wear these outfits. The Valentino, in particular, was so gorgeous. It was amazing.”

Loewe, Miu Miu, & More Top Lyst Index’s Hottest Brands List For 2025…So Far!

This just in! Lyst has named Loewe as the hottest brand of 2025 so far, according to its Lyst Index report for Q1, AKA January through March 2025. Loewe rose up the ranks to take the top spot on the Index, dethroning Miu Miu to number 2 and Saint Laurent to number 3. Meanwhile, the top 10 is rounded out with Coach, Prada, Bottega Veneta, The Row, COS, and Alaïa. Other brands in the Index include first-timers Chloé and On, plus Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Gucci, Versace, and Moncler. Within its trend analysis for the period, Lyst noted a 38% rise in Loewe searches upon the announcement of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as creative directors. Additionally, the most-wanted pieces users searched for on the platform include Celine’s Marco jeans (famously worn by Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl), Adidas’ Taekwondo sneakers, Puma’s Speedcat flats, Saint Laurent’s Gaby Vanity bag, and Chloé’s ruffled minidresses. We can’t wait to see what Q2 has in store!

Charli D’Amelio & Ice Spice Celebrate Fashion Friendship In Kate Spade New York’s Spring Campaign

Ice Spice and Charli D’Amelio are embracing the power of female friendship this season! The pair are front and center for Kate Spade New York‘s new Spring 2025 campaign, “To the Ones Who Carry Us,” inspired by the bonds between friends who uplift each other. For the occasion, both D’Amelio and Spice clutch the label’s Deco shoulder bag, a crossbody style in hues of olive and mint green, light blue, white, cream, and light pink—plus iterations with multicolored tweed, elegant eyelets, and vertical quilting. The campaign finds the duo strolling through parks, city streets, and enjoying a late-night dinner out with their versatile bags, plus an assortment of Spade’s new lace, sequined, and striped tops and skirts, denim, and more. You can take a closer look at their New York minute in Spade’s new campaign video, now live on YouTube.

All images: Micaiah Carter

InStyle’s Influencer Interns Are Back—And More Chaotic Than Ever!

InStyle‘s wild interns are back—and not everyone’s happy about it! The magazine’s Instagram Reels series “The Interns“—starring A Twink and a Redhead’s Grant Gibbs and Ashley Hall—has returned for season 2, with the duo plotting to attend the Met Gala. From surprise daytime drinks with Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel to hijacking offices, editor fights, and more, Gibbs and Hall continue to wreck havoc in the InStyle offices. Keep an eye out for cameos by EIC Sally Holmes (who’s still waiting for her coffee from season 1!), Kevin Hyunh, Kara Jillian Brown, Jonathan Borge, Jenna Brillhart, and the interns’ work nemesis: executive editor Danielle McNally. You can catch up on their chaotic adventures now on Instagram.

