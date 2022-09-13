Daily News: Gisele Covers Elle, A New Campaign For Elsa, FILA To Collaborate With Haider Ackermann, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Gisele Bündchen covers Elle’s October ‘22 Issue

It’s no secret that, even despite stepping away from the spotlight, Gisele Bündchen is still one of the greatest and most beloved supermodels in the world. Now, the runway legend can be found on the cover of Elle’s October ‘22 issue. Styled by Alex White and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, the Brazilian icon epitomizes biker chic in a pair of black denim cutoffs, a white tank, and a red, black, and white patterned bomber jacket. In the accompanying interview by Chantal Fernandez, Bündchen discusses family, environmental advocacy, and her future endeavors. mindfulness and environmental advocacy, along with what the future holds. When discussing her husband Tom Brady’s retirement, she said, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.” To check out the shoot and to read the full story, head over to Elle.com.

Elsa Hosk stars in GCDS’ Fall ‘23 campaign

Looking for a campaign with furry boots and unbridled ferocity? Well, look no further than GCDS’ Fall ‘23 campaign. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new imagery sees supermodel Elsa Hosk donning the label’s now-signature furry logo accessories, a Venom pink mesh catsuit, plush furry thigh-high boots, and the brand’s newest bag, the Comma. Pictured against a plain black and white backdrop, Hosk and the boldly-colored garments stand out in dramatic fashion. Both dazzling and attention-seeking, the campaign highlights GCDS’ unconventional, sexy, and brash approach to defining its image.

Haider Ackermann & FILA’s collab to launch in November

Sportswear brand FILA continues to push the boundaries of its identity as a fashion industry mainstay with yet another unexpected collab. This time, the world-famous label brand has teamed up with revered French designer Haider Ackermann. “I was extremely surprised when I was contacted by FILA with the idea to collaborate,” said Ackermann of the partnership on a whole range of pieces. “Unknown things make my heart beat faster, because I believe in the power of the unexpected, so I willingly took on the challenge. In visiting the extensive FILA archives I was struck by how elegant sportsmen were on the playing field back in the day. My aim is to elaborate on that, keeping the feeling of unexpectedness that is so important for me.” As of now, Ackermann is set to design a collection of menswear, womenswear, and accessories for FILA, which will debut with an exciting fashion show in Manchester on Thursday, November 17. Watch this space!

Gigi Hadid opens the first retail location for Guest In Residence in NYC

ICYMI—supermodel and now-designer Gigi Hadid welcomed fans and customers to her very first Feel Shop in New York, the inaugural retail experience for her luxury cashmere brand, Guest In Residence. Upon arrival, guests enjoyed to-go sunflowers by Popup Florist and beverages by Kin Euphorics. Hadid kicked off the store opening by hosting an intimate press preview, then greeted her fans and talked to them about the collection. The Feel Shop is located on 12 Mercer Street and will be open through September 17. There, visitors can enjoy free embroidery customization, which will be offered with every purchase, as well as to-go sunflowers while supplies last.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker launches vitamin brand Lemme in WSJ. Magazine

Although the Kardashian-Jenner business empire is already dominating the social media space, it doesn’t seem to be slowing its expansion any time soon. In an exclusive interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian Barker debuted Lemme, her line of gummy nutritional supplements, which launches later this month. Although the company plans to eventually launch products beyond gummies, for now they are now offering vitamins with names such as Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha, which is Kardashian Barker’s favorite. When discussing the name of her latest venture with WSJ. Magazine contributor Derek Blasberg, the Poosh founder explained, “I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this.’ Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads.” Lemme is slated to launch on September 27 on Lemmelive.com, and all products are priced at $30.





